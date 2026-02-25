Aston Villa injury news: Unai Emery dealt blow as squad member suffers 'recurrence of issue' in training

By Darren Plant | 25 Feb 2026 10:13

Aston Villa defender Andres Garcia has allegedly suffered a new injury issue in training.

With the club's Europa League campaign resuming next month, Unai Emery is eager to have as many players available as possible.

Throughout this season, the Spaniard has effectively only had one traditional right-back at his disposal in Matty Cash.

Garcia has suffered separate hamstring and thigh injuries which have restricted him to 59 minutes of football spread across five matches.

His recent return to the pecking order had been deemed to be a positive, with Emery wary of the minutes that some of his key players have already accumulated this season.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Villa defender Garcia suffers new injury blow

Nevertheless, according to The Athletic, Emery may be without the 23-year-old for another period of time after picking up a fresh hamstring issue in training.

Garcia is now in line to undergo scans to determine the length of his absence from the first-team picture.

Although Garcia has only made 15 appearances since his arrival from Levante in January 2025, his versatility adds depth to this squad.

Therefore, with Villa having six matches across the Premier League and Europa League between February 27 and March 22, the development comes as a blow when other players are also in the treatment room.

© Imago

What are consequences of Garcia injury?

Providing that Cash avoids any fitness issues, the impact of Garcia's injury will be limited. However, Cash's backup is now Lamare Bogarde.

With Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans and John McGinn all injured, Bogarde is needed in central midfield at a time when Douglas Luiz and Amadou Onana do not have an ideal injury record during 2025-26.

Ross Barkley has already only just returned from a long-term absence.