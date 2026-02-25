Manchester City injury, suspension news and return dates for Leeds United clash: Jeremy Doku, Josko Gvardiol latest

By Darren Plant | 25 Feb 2026 10:33 , Last updated: 25 Feb 2026 10:34

Manchester City are back in action on Saturday evening when they square off against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Pep Guardiola's side will head into this fixture sitting five points adrift of leaders Arsenal in the Premier League table, albeit with a game in hand.

However, with Arsenal not playing Chelsea on Sunday, there is an opportunity for City - who are unbeaten in five top-flight matches - to close the gap to the Gunners

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their trip to Yorkshire.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: February 28 (vs. Leeds United)

Jeremy Doku was forced off with a calf injury in the first half of Man City’s Champions League win over Galatasaray in January, but the winger has progressed to the point where he could return over the coming games.

However, as of last week, Guardiola stated that the Belgium international was "not ready".

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Tibial fracture

Possible return date: Unknown

Josko Gvardiol suffered a tibial fracture at the beginning of this year, which required surgery, and there is a chance the defender could miss the remainder of the season.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Heel

Possible return date: Unknown

Mateo Kovacic, who has made only two substitute appearances for the Citizens this season since undergoing Achilles surgery in the summer, is now suffering from calcification in his ankle/heel.

The midfielder may be able to return in time for the final fixtures of the Premier League season, and should certainly be back in time for the FIFA World Cup.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: February 28 (vs. Leeds)

Max Alleyne was taken off during the win against Salford City earlier this month after sustaining a knock. However, although the academy graduate missed the Newcastle United match last weekend, it may have purely been down to Guardiola's squad preference.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Manchester City have no suspended players for this match.