Kylian Mbappe injury latest: Will Real Madrid superstar be fit for Man City showdown in Manchester?

By Matt Law | 13 Mar 2026 07:20 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 07:24

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe is reportedly 'feeling good' and is extremely hopeful of being involved in his side's Champions League last-16 second leg with Manchester City.

The France international has been in glorious form for Los Blancos during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 38 goals and registering six assists in 33 appearances.

The 27-year-old has missed Real Madrid's last four matches with a knee injury, and he will again be absent when Los Blancos take on Elche in the league on Saturday.

However, according to RMC Sport, Mbappe is 'feeling good', and as it stands, the expectation is that the forward will be available for the second leg with Man City on March 17.

The report claims that Real Madrid have been surprised by Mbappe's quick recovery, with the forward training well in recent days.

Mbappe 'feeling good' and should be ready for second leg against Man City next week

France will take on Brazil and Colombia in friendlies at the end of March, and it is understood that the Blues are planning to call Mbappe into their squad.

The nature of the forward's issue is a concern, though, and it has troubled him throughout the campaign, with periods of rest required as treatment.

Mbappe has scored 13 goals and registered one assist in eight appearances in the Champions League during the 2025-26 campaign.

Real Madrid will not select the Frenchman for the second leg against Man City, though, unless medical examinations show that he is fully fit.

Real Madrid have a 3-0 lead vs. Man City in Champions League contest

Los Blancos are in a very strong position in the tie, having recorded a 3-0 victory over Pep Guardiola's team in the first leg of their last-16 contest.

There is a chance that Mbappe will be named on the bench and kept in reserve for the contest, should Real Madrid require some firepower during the clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has faced criticism of late, but his team came up trumps on Wednesday courtesy of a first-half hat-trick from Federico Valverde.

“They’ve worked very hard for this result," Arbeloa told reporters after the match. “I’m very happy with what we’ve achieved. They deserve it, they’ve suffered.

“It’s clear that the feelings we were getting from outside weren’t very confident. We’ve shown that we are Real Madrid and we must never be counted out.”

Real Madrid head coach Arbeloa is expected to make a number of changes to his starting side for Saturday's La Liga contest with Elche.