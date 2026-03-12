Real Madrid vs. Elche: Predicted Los Blancos XI for La Liga contest at Bernabeu

By Matt Law | 12 Mar 2026 11:35 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 11:37

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa could make four changes to his starting side for Saturday's La Liga contest with Elche at Bernabeu.

Los Blancos will enter the match off the back of a spectacular 3-0 win over Manchester City in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League clash on Wednesday night.

Ferland Mendy picked up an injury against Man City and is highly unlikely to be involved in this weekend's contest.

Alvaro Carreras (calf) and David Alaba (calf) also remain doubts for the capital giants.

Meanwhile, Eder Militao (hamstring), Jude Bellingham (hamstring), Dani Ceballos (calf), Kylian Mbappe (knee), Rodrygo (knee) and Franco Mastantuono (suspended) will all definitely be missing on Saturday.

Arbeloa could still make four changes to the side that started against Man City, though, with Dani Carvajal, Raul Asencio, Fran Garcia and Eduardo Camavinga potentially being introduced.

Fran Garcia would replace Mendy at left-back, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Pitarch could also drop out of the side.

Brahim Diaz was given the nod in the final third of the field against Man City ahead of Gonzalo Garcia, and that is again expected to be the case here.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Carvajal, Asencio, Huijsen, F Garcia; Valverde, Camavinga, Tchouameni; Guler; Vinicius, Brahim