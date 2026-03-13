Preview: Hellas Verona vs Genoa - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 13 Mar 2026 08:34 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 08:40

After climbing off the foot of the table with their first win this year, Hellas Verona's unlikely bid for Serie A survival will continue when they host Genoa on Sunday.

The Gialloblu's first success of 2026 has sparked dreams of a dramatic revival, while the Grifone strode closer to safety with a big win of their own.

Match preview

Facing a revived Bologna side seeking six wins on the spin, rock-bottom Verona were in a bleak position after 50 minutes of last week's trip to Stadio Dall'Ara - but that picture had totally changed just a few moments later.

Trailing by one and on track for another defeat, a Martin Frese leveller led to Kieron Bowie's first Serie A goal, before Hellas hung on for victory and moved above Pisa into 19th place.

However, the Gialloblu could still be Serie B-bound by the end of May, as they lie seven points shy of safety with 10 rounds remaining.

Interim head coach Paolo Sammarco has claimed just four points from five matches so far, so catching 17th-placed Fiorentina will require a significant effort.

Verona are now looking to post back-to-back wins for just the second time this season, but their record at Stadio Bentegodi has left a lot to be desired - one victory, four draws and eight defeats so far.

Yet precedent suggests they should at least claim a point: to date, Hellas have lost just three of 17 Serie A home games against this week's visitors.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Either home or away, Genoa have won three of the last five meetings, including a 2-1 victory in this term's reverse fixture, when they fought back from behind at Marassi.

That clash came near the start of Daniele De Rossi's reign, and the Grifone's head coach has made quite an impact in the Ligurian capital.

Since his arrival, Genoa would sit 10th in the Serie A standings with 24 points from 18 matches; previously, they were marooned in the relegation zone on just six points from the first 10.

Last weekend, De Rossi even masterminded the downfall of his beloved Roma, as Vitinha's late goal secured a 2-1 win over the top-four contenders.

Such strong home form has helped the Rossoblu move six points clear of the drop zone; but safety is far from guaranteed, with Fiorentina and Lecce both improving.

Only Atalanta have a greater negative difference between their home and away records, so addressing that issue will be De Rossi's next aim - starting on Sunday.

Hellas Verona Serie A form:

L D L L L W

Genoa Serie A form:

L L D W L W

Team News

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Sammarco is expected to stick with the same starting XI that lined up in Bologna, but Verona's coach still has a long absence list to deal with.

Suat Serdar, Antoine Bernede, Tobias Slotsager and Armel Bella-Kotchap are all injured; Pol Lirola and Sandi Lovric remain major doubts.

After teaming up to good effect last time out, Bowie and top scorer Gift Orban should join forces up front, although Amin Sarr is also in contention.

Genoa's star striker Lorenzo Colombo has previously scored four Serie A goals against Verona; meanwhile, his tally of six this season is one short of setting a new career best.

Including a penalty last weekend, Junior Messias has scored twice in his last three league appearances for the club - after netting just three times across his first 45.

The visitors are still missing Roma loanee Tommaso Baldanzi due to injury, while Jean Onana is a doubt and midfielder Patrizio Masini must serve a one-match ban.

Hellas Verona possible starting lineup:

Montipo; Edmundsson, Nelsson, Frese; Oyegoke, Harroui, Gagliardini, Akpa-Akpro, Bradaric; Bowie, Orban

Genoa possible starting lineup:

Bijlow; Marcandalli, Ostigard, Vasquez; Norton-Cuffy, Frendrup, Malinovskyi, Ellertsson; Messias; Vitinha, Colombo

We say: Hellas Verona 1-2 Genoa

Though Genoa are much stronger on home turf than on the road, De Rossi has unlocked their attack, which should surely outscore Verona's.

The hosts enjoyed a rare away win last week, but they will again come up short in front of their own fans.

