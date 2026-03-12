Real Madrid injury news: Aurelien Tchouameni 'latest' after worry in Champions League contest

By Matt Law | 12 Mar 2026 18:55 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 18:59

Real Madrid have reportedly been handed an injury boost, with tests revealing that key midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni did not suffer a problem during Wednesday's Champions League clash with Manchester City in the Spanish capital.

The France international was able to complete the 90 minutes, but he had some treatment in the second period after suffering a heavy blow to his ankle.

At the time, it appeared that the midfielder would need to be replaced, but the 26-year-old was able to work his way through the last-16 first leg at Bernabeu.

“I really don’t know if I have anything wrong with me,” Tchouameni told reporters after the match. “We’ll talk on Thursday, but the most important thing isn’t how I am, it’s the victory and how we played as a team."

Tchouameni 'declared fit' as Real Madrid prepare for Elche contest

However, according to journalist Alvaro Esteban, tests have revealed that the midfielder has not suffered an injury and will therefore be fit for Saturday's La Liga clash with Elche.

Tchouameni has been a vital player for Los Blancos this season, making 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and registering one assist in the process.

The Frenchman, in theory, could be rested against Elche this weekend, but Real Madrid cannot afford any further slip-ups in Spain's top flight.

Alvaro Arbeloa's side are second in the La Liga table, four points behind the leaders Barcelona, while they will head to Man City for the second leg of their last-16 Champions League clash next week holding a 3-0 lead from the first match.

Real Madrid are currently missing a number of important players through injury

Eder Militao (hamstring), Jude Bellingham (hamstring), Dani Ceballos (calf), Kylian Mbappe (knee), Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hamstring) and Franco Mastantuono (suspended) will all be missing on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Alvaro Carreras (calf) and David Alaba (calf) remain doubts.

Mbappe is currently facing a battle to be fit for the second leg of the clash with Man City next week, although the Frenchman has a chance of being involved in the European affair.