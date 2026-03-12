Newcastle lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Eddie Howe weighs up Anthony Gordon decision

By Seye Omidiora | 12 Mar 2026 20:39

Eddie Howe faces a delicate balancing act ahead of Saturday's trip to Stamford Bridge, as the Newcastle United boss weighs up whether to risk Anthony Gordon from the off.

Although the winger is a vital component of the Magpies' attack, Howe may ultimately decide to keep him among the substitutes with a monumental Champions League clash against Barcelona in mind.

Finding the back of the net has proved a tall order for the visitors on their travels this term, having managed just 14 goals in as many away fixtures.

The Magpies' lack of punch is highlighted by the fact that top scorers Bruno Guimaraes and Nick Woltemade have struggled to replicate their home form, netting just twice and once respectively away from Tyneside.

Midfield star Sandro Tonali will be desperate to end his own drought in West London, as no player in the Premier League has registered more shots without scoring than the Italian’s 28 attempts this season.

With Guimaraes sidelined, Tonali is expected to be joined by Joe Willock and Joelinton in a robust engine room.

Further back, Aaron Ramsdale should continue in goal behind a defensive line featuring Kieran Trippier, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall.

Should Gordon indeed be preserved for European duties, Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes are primed to support Woltemade in a three-pronged attack.

Newcastle possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes

> Click here to see how Chelsea could line up for this game