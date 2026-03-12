Preview: Rotherham United vs Bolton Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 12 Mar 2026 21:13

Rotherham United will welcome Bolton Wanderers to the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday for an important game at both ends of the League One table.

The hosts find themselves three points adrift of safety after a defeat last time out, while their visitors sit third on the back of consecutive victories.

Match preview

Rotherham United head into the weekend in search of three crucial points in their fight for League One survival, having suffered a setback last weekend.

The Millers' second straight season in League One has been a tough one thus far, as they fight against another drop, currently sitting in the relegation zone having managed 35 points from their 35 games.

Indeed, Matt Hamshaw's side have now managed just one win and four points in their last seven attempts, having ended a four-game losing run with a 1-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle in February.

Then on the back of a stalemate with fellow strugglers Burton Albion, they headed to Huddersfield for a Yorkshire derby last weekend but would fall to an 18th league defeat of the season as Lenny Agbaire's 76th-minute own goal made the only difference between the sides.

Now finding themselves three points adrift of safety in the four-team drop zone, Rotherham United will be desperate to bounce back on Saturday and reverse their fortunes with a win.

That is no easy task, though, with the visitors fighting to increase pressure on the automatic promotion spots and extend an unbeaten streak dating back to mid-January.

In their bid to make a return to the Championship under Steven Schumacher, Bolton Wanderers currently sit third in League One with 64 points on the board from 36 games, having won 17 and only lost six of those.

The most recent of those losses came in January, and the Trotters have since collected 25 points from their last 11 matches to keep their faint top-two hopes alive.

After four straight wins and three straight draws, they returned to winning ways in style with a 5-1 thrashing of Exeter City, before hosting Wycombe Wanderers last weekend and winning in dramatic fashion having trailed 2-0 until the 88th minute, as Ruben Rodrigues halved the deficit, Mason Burstow levelled and Corey Blackett-Taylor scored a winner five minutes into injury time.

Buoyant after that late comeback, and now trailing faltering second-placed Cardiff City by nine points with 10 games remaining, Bolton Wanderers head to South Yorkshire aiming to pile further pressure on second spot with a third consecutive victory.

Rotherham United League One form:

LLLWDL

Bolton Wanderers League One form:

WDDDWW

Team News

Rotherham United continue to face a long injury list, with Denzel Hall, Hamish Douglas, Marvin Kaleta, Kian Spence, Joshua Kayode and Jordan Hugill all likely remaining sidelined.

Dru Yearwood also missed last week's trip to Huddersfield, but Joe Powell was able to return off the bench after an injury layoff and may come into the midfield from the outset.

17-year-old Harry Gray will hope to again get the nod up front alongside Sam Nombe, who has managed seven goals in 20 League One appearances so far this season.

Bolton Wanderers are still without defender Richard Taylor and attackers Marcus Forss, John McAtee and Amario Cozier-Duberry due to injuries.

They are still not short of forward options, though, and Burstow, Rodrigues and Blackett-Taylor all have claims to come in from the start after their goals off the bench in last week's comeback win.

The trio face competition from Johnny Kenny, Rob Apter, Sam Dalby and Thierry Gayle, while Josh Sheehan and Ethan Erhahon are bound to continue in the engine room.

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Cann; Agbaire, Jules, Baptiste; Rafferty, McWilliams, Powell, James; Martha; Gray, Nombe

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bonham; Osei-Tutu, Toal, Forino-Joseph, Johnston; Sheehan, Erhahon; Apter, Dalby, Blackett-Taylor; Burstow

We say: Rotherham United 1-3 Bolton Wanderers

In a pivotal contest at both ends of the table, we back Bolton Wanderers to prevail at the AESSEAL New York Stadium thanks to their superior quality and momentum in the race for promotion.

