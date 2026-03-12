Chelsea lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Liam Rosenior faces major Robert Sanchez-Filip Jorgensen decision

By Seye Omidiora | 12 Mar 2026 20:38 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 20:40

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior faces a significant selection dilemma between the sticks ahead of Saturday's Premier League encounter with Newcastle United, as he weighs up whether to stick with Filip Jorgensen or reinstate Robert Sanchez.

Jorgensen’s high-profile error against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek has intensified calls for Sanchez to return to the starting XI, despite the Spaniard enduring his own shaky moments in recent outings against Arsenal and Wrexham.

Further forward, the Blues will once again lean on the clinical Joao Pedro, who is currently enjoying a historic debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Only Erling Haaland has bettered the Brazilian's tally of 14 non-penalty goals this term, a figure that sees him chasing the maiden-season benchmarks set by club icons Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Diego Costa.

Pedro has been the league's standout performer since the turn of the year, leading all players in 2026 for both goals and total goal involvements.

In midfield, Reece James is expected to be granted a breather as his minutes continue to be carefully managed, which should open the door for Andrey Santos to partner Moises Caicedo.

Defensive stability will be paramount against the Magpies' frontline, and Mamadou Sarr is primed to retain his spot alongside Trevoh Chalobah at the heart of the back four.

With Malo Gusto and Marc Cucurella flanking the central duo, Enzo Fernandez and Alejandro Garnacho are set to join Cole Palmer in a creative trident supporting the prolific Pedro.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Gusto, Sarr, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Garnacho; Pedro

