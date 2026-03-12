Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta’s side ‘consider summer bid’ for long-term Man City target

By Oliver Thomas | 12 Mar 2026 13:34

Arsenal are reportedly weighing up a summer move for Newcastle United full-back Tino Livramento.

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a big-money transfer to the Gunners’ Premier League title rivals Manchester City for the past 12 months or so.

Pep Guardiola’s side, who sit seven points adrift of Arsenal at the PL summit, have been on the lookout for a new right-back since the departure of Kyle Walker last summer, but they have since coped well with Matheus Nunes growing into his new defensive role.

In recent weeks, there have been conflicting reports regarding Man City’s interest in Livramento, who was allegedly the subject of an approach from City to Newcastle last summer before they opted against submitting a formal bid.

One report has claimed that the Citizens are firm favourites to sign Livramento this summer, while another from journalist Fabrizio Romano states that they are 'not close' to agreeing a deal with Newcastle.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Arsenal could take advantage of Newcastle’s ‘vulnerable’ Livramento situation

Now, The Telegraph reports that Man City are not the only club eyeing up Livramento, as Arsenal are said to be keeping a close watch on three-cap England international.

The fact that Livramento will soon be entering the final two years of his contract and is yet to show a willingness to extend is said to have made Newcastle ‘vulnerable’ and has attracted the attention of Arsenal, who will consider a summer bid.

The report adds that Livramento shares the same agent as Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta, which could potentially simplify concluding a deal.

Newcastle are keen to keep hold of Livramento if he is prepared to enter negotiations over a new deal before the summer transfer window opens, but they are said to recognise that his market value could drop if he fails to agree fresh terms.

Livramento was allegedly valued between £70m and £80m by Newcastle last year, but injuries suffered by the defender have presumably led to that asking price dropping to around £60m.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Livramento in, White out at Arsenal this summer?

As things stand, contract talks between Newcastle and Livramento remain on hold and Arsenal’s interest is expected to further complicate negotiations.

When fit, Livramento has been an influential defender for Eddie Howe’s side, either at right-back or left-back, since joining the club from Southampton for £32m in 2023, making 101 appearances in all competitions.

Arsenal’s interest in Livramento come at a time when Jurrien Timber and Ben White are batting with each other for regular starts at right-back, with the former having been viewed as Arteta’s first choice for some time.

Injuries have seen White fall behind Timber in the pecking order, and it is now understood that the 28-year-old is a ‘strong candidate’ to be sold by the Gunners, should suitable offers arise this summer.