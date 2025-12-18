Everton vs. Arsenal: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

By Ben Knapton | 18 Dec 2025 13:32 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 13:32

Professor and protege reunite at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday evening, when Everton boss David Moyes welcomes Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta to the Toffees' new home in gameweek 17 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Arteta - a former Everton stalwart during their Goodison Park days - takes in new surroundings with his side sat at the summit of the Premier League table, but only by the skin of their teeth after last weekend's smash-and-grab 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, as Arsenal are only two points better off than Manchester City, the Gunners will drop to second place earlier in the day if the Citizens get the better of West Ham United in one of the 3pm kickoffs.

Also occupying a place in the top half of the Premier League rankings, Everton have won four of their last six matches in England's top flight, but the Merseyside outfit were seen off 2-0 by Club World Cup winners Chelsea in gameweek 16.

Ahead of Saturday's game, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Arsenal and Everton.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 225

Arsenal wins: 112

Draws: 48

Everton wins: 65

One of the most frequently played fixtures in English football - thanks to the rich top-flight history of both teams - Arsenal and Everton have now crossed paths on 225 occasions across all competitions since the maiden meeting in 1905.

The Toffees won the inaugural battle 1-0 for their first of 65 wins in this fixture, but they have been defeated an astounding 112 times by the Gunners, who have marched to 102 of those wins in the top flight.

Across both the days of the Premier League and the First Division, Arsenal's 102 league successes are the most that any team has achieved over a particular opponent in the English top flight, and they have also struck a record 345 goals over Everton in the big time.

Another 48 clashes between the London and Merseyside outfits have ended honours even, including in both games in the 2024-25 season, a goalless draw at the Emirates followed by a 1-1 stalemate at Goodison Park.

Arsenal recorded top-flight victories number 101 and 102 over Everton in the 2023-24 Premier League season, following up a 1-0 Goodison Park triumph with a 2-1 success at the Emirates on the final day of the season, but that was not enough to dethrone Manchester City.

Earlier in 2023, Arsenal made extremely light work of the Toffees with a 4-0 Emirates slaughter, one year on from also conquering Everton 5-1 on the final weekend of the 2021-22 season after the Toffees had secured their survival.

However, that emphatic victory came in the midst of a dismal run for Arsenal against Everton, who beat the Gunners in four of their five meetings from December 2020 to February 2023, including their most recent win at the Emirates in April 2021.

A Bernd Leno own goal was the difference in that 1-0 triumph for Everton, whose success that day represents their only win from their last 29 visits to Arsenal, who also bested the Toffees in the 1933 Charity Shield and 1987-88 League Cup semi-finals.

No player enjoyed this fixture more than former Arsenal all-time record scorer Ian Wright, who struck 12 goals for the Gunners against the Toffees, while Everton great Dixie Dean managed six strikes versus the North London giants.

Last 20 meetings

Apr 5, 2025: Everton 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Dec 14, 2024: Arsenal 0-0 Everton (Premier League)

May 19, 2024: Arsenal 2-1 Everton (Premier League)

Sep 17, 2023: Everton 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Mar 01, 2023: Arsenal 4-0 Everton (Premier League)

Feb 04, 2023: Everton 1-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

May 22, 2022: Arsenal 5-1 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 06, 2021: Everton 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Apr 23, 2021: Arsenal 0-1 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 19, 2020: Everton 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Feb 23, 2020: Arsenal 3-2 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 21, 2019: Everton 0-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Apr 07, 2019: Everton 1-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Sep 23, 2018: Arsenal 2-0 Everton (Premier League)

Feb 03, 2018: Arsenal 5-1 Everton (Premier League)

Oct 22, 2017: Everton 2-5 Arsenal (Premier League)

May 21, 2017: Arsenal 3-1 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 13, 2016: Everton 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Mar 19, 2016: Everton 0-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Oct 24, 2015: Arsenal 2-1 Everton (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Apr 5, 2025: Everton 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Dec 14, 2024: Arsenal 0-0 Everton (Premier League)

May 19, 2024: Arsenal 2-1 Everton (Premier League)

Sep 17, 2023: Everton 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Mar 01, 2023: Arsenal 4-0 Everton (Premier League)

Feb 04, 2023: Everton 1-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

May 22, 2022: Arsenal 5-1 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 06, 2021: Everton 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Apr 23, 2021: Arsenal 0-1 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 19, 2020: Everton 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League)