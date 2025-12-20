Leeds United 4-1 Crystal Palace: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Dominic Calvert-Lewin leads survival charge

By Lewis Nolan | 20 Dec 2025 22:14 , Last updated: 20 Dec 2025 22:49

Leeds United's 4-1 victory against Crystal Palace at Elland Road in the Premier League on Saturday boosted their chances of survival.

Leeds' Pascal Struijk had the first real chance of the first half from a corner just before the half-hour mark, and his side's pressure in the opening 45 minutes paid off when Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored following chaos from a throw in.

Calvert-Lewin doubled his side's advantage shortly before the half-time interval, with the striker benefitting from yet another throw in from Ethan Ampadu.

Ampadu managed to net himself on the hour mark when Palace failed to clear a corner, poking past goalkeeper Dean Henderson while unmarked in the box.

Justin Devenny converted a late penalty in stoppage time for the visitors, but midfielder Anton Stach restored the hosts' three-goal lead in the 11th minute of injury time with a free kick.

The victory for the hosts mean they end the weekend in 16th place with 19 points, six more than 18th-placed West Ham United, while Palace end the night in eighth with 26 points, three points fewer than fourth-placed Chelsea.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Focus Images

Leeds' resurgence in the top flight has been remarkable, especially when considering boss Daniel Farke was reportedly close to being sacked.

The hosts have now collected eight points from their last four games, a period in which they faced Chelsea, Liverpool, Brentford and Palace.

Farke will know the significance of a six-point gap to West Ham, and his side stand a good chance of securing survival if they carry forward their positive momentum into the new year.

Palace head coach Oliver Glasner opted to change the entire starting XI to the side that drew 2-2 with KuPS, but his decision did not pay off in either match.

The Eagles have now won three and lost three of their past six Premier League games, and their inconsistencies could cost them in the race for Europe.

Perhaps the exhaustive nature of the club's Conference League campaign has finally caught up to them, and the team do deserve some leniency for their mixed performances of late.

LEEDS UNITED VS. CRYSTAL PALACE HIGHLIGHTS

Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal vs. Crystal Palace (38th min, Leeds United 1-0 Crystal Palace)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores for the fifth Premier League game in a row for Leeds! ? pic.twitter.com/QEqbwFh7TR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 20, 2025

Ampadu launches a throw into the box and after a flick off of Chris Richards's head, Leeds striker Calvert-Lewin is free to strike twice at goal, tapping home his second attempt from close range.

A deserved opener!

Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal vs. Crystal Palace (45+4th min, Leeds United 2-0 Crystal Palace)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores AGAIN! ? pic.twitter.com/2qGb4MzBoL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 20, 2025

Ampadu's throw meets the head of centre-back Jaka Bijol, whose flick on lands on the left side of the box, where Calvert-Lewin stoops low and heads into the left side of the net to score his second of the game.

A huge goal for Leeds!

Ethan Ampadu goal vs. Crystal Palace (60th min, Leeds United 3-0 Crystal Palace)

Ethan Ampadu pounces and Leeds have a third! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/A474qAO9M3 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 20, 2025

Palace attempt to clear a corner, but Brenden Aaronson passes possession back through from the edge of the box, with the ball bouncing to Amapdu, who is free in the middle of the penalty area to poke past goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

A win for Leeds!

Justin Devenny goal vs. Leeds United (90+2nd min, Leeds United 3-1 Crystal Palace)

Justin Devenny converts a penalty and denies Leeds the clean sheet! ? pic.twitter.com/5sCh5DlUSY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 20, 2025

Goalkeeper Lucas Perri fouls Christantus Uche, and the Leeds goalkeeper is unable to save the resulting penalty from Devenny, who strikes into the bottom-left corner.

Only a consolation!

Anton Stach goal vs. Crystal Palace (90+11th min, Leeds United 4-1 Crystal Palace)

Anton Stach curls in a free-kick in stoppage-time! ? pic.twitter.com/aqVCwgYtA6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 20, 2025

Stach lines up a free kick on the left side of the box, and he curls his effort over the wall and into the near post.

What a performance from Leeds!

MAN OF THE MATCH - DOMINIC CALVERT-LEWIN

© Imago / News Images

Calvert-Lewin has been key to Leeds' turnaround, with his two goals against Palace meaning he has scored six in his last five games.

The Englishman dominated the box, with the striker often winning his battles against the Palace backline and helping his side advance up the pitch.

LEEDS UNITED VS. CRYSTAL PALACE MATCH STATS

Possession: Leeds United 53%-47% Crystal Palace

Shots: Leeds United 20-9 Crystal Palace

Shots on target: Leeds United 8-3 Crystal Palace

Corners: Leeds United 9-5 Crystal Palace

Fouls: Leeds United 5-10 Crystal Palace

BEST STATS

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is just the fourth different Leeds United player to score in five consecutive Premier League appearances after Mark Viduka (twice in 2003), Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (1998) and Rod Wallace (1993). pic.twitter.com/XkGoUHx54j — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) December 20, 2025

????? ?-? ??????? ??????



Brilliant first half for Leeds and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who's scored both goals.



Calvert-Lewin is the first Leeds player to score in five successive Premier League games since Mark Viduka in August 2003. pic.twitter.com/lEaVxDkPxd — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) December 20, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Leeds face two away games next, the first of which comes against Sunderland on December 28, and the second of which comes against Liverpool on January 1.

Palace will hope to have physically recovered enough to take on Arsenal in the EFL Cup on Tuesday at the Emirates, but they will then face a vulnerable Tottenham Hotspur side on the following Sunday at home in the Premier League.