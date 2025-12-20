Alexander Isak injury update: Arne Slot's "gut feeling" as Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League

By Lewis Nolan | 20 Dec 2025 23:20

Alexander Isak is suspected to have suffered a lower leg injury rather than sustaining damage to his knee, the latest report has claimed.

Liverpool claimed three points on Saturday afternoon, when they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in London, a win that moved them to fifth in the Premier League.

Striker Isak scored his second league goal of the season after coming on as a second-half substitute, but a tackle from Micky van de Ven when he scored forced him off.

Reds boss Arne Slot told reporters after the match that he was fearful of the type of injury the striker picked up, saying: "I don’t have any news on him but if a player scores, gets injured and doesn’t come back on the pitch or doesn’t try to come back, it’s usually not a good thing.

"I cannot say anything more than that. That is just a gut feeling and nothing more than that. Nothing medical to say about it."

The Athletic have now reported that Isak will undergo a scan to learn the extent of the damage he suffered, but he is thought to have avoided a knee injury, and has instead suffered a suspected lower leg injury.

How long will Alexander Isak miss after injury?

A knee injury could have sidelined the Swedish forward for the better part of a year, but while there are hopes he has avoided damage to his ACL, he could still have damaged ligaments in his ankle.

The most severe ankle injuries involve a complete tear or rupture of one or more ligaments, and that would require a minimum of two to three months out.

Recovery time could increase if surgery is required, while rehabilitation may become more complicated if any bones or tendons have been impacted.

If Liverpool are lucky and he has avoided a Grade 3 setback, then he may have suffered a Grade 2 injury, which would see him miss three to six weeks of action.

© Imago / Action Plus

Could Liverpool be forced to act in the January transfer window?

Hugo Ekitike and Federico Chiesa are now the club's only senior forward options available to Slot, though Cody Gakpo could return in early January from a muscle injury.

Mohamed Salah is away with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, and with his future at Anfield far from certain, the Reds are at risk of heading into the second half of the season understaffed up front.

Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo has been consistently linked with a move to Anfield, and a transfer in January may have to become a priority.

The winger can play on either flank, and he is capable of playing in a more central position, so it could be sensible to bring him to the club.