Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils in 'five-team Premier League fight' for Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo

17 Dec 2025

Manchester United are reportedly battling Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal for the signature of Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo.

The 25-year-old has been in impressive form for Bournemouth during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring seven goals and registering three assists in 15 Premier League appearances.

Semenyo was on the scoresheet in Bournemouth's 4-4 draw with Man United in the Premier League on Monday night, with the Ghana international again catching the eye.

There will be a £65m release clause in the attacker's contract in January, and there is believed to be a serious chance of a departure during the winter transfer window.

According to talkSPORT, Semenyo is calm when it comes to his future, with the forward simply waiting to see which offers arrive for him at the start of 2026.



The report claims that Man United, Man City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal are all interested in signing Semenyo during the January transfer window.

Semenyo's release clause will allegedly drop to £60m over the summer, but it is becoming increasingly likely that a club will pay £65m to sign him in the winter market.

According to The Independent, Man United would rather wait until the end of the campaign to sign Semenyo, but the Red Devils are prepared to move in January if required.

The report claims that the 20-time English champions are confident when it comes to their chances, as head coach Ruben Amorim already has a relationship with the player, with the two meeting over the summer to discuss a possible move to Old Trafford.

Man United instead moved for Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, but Semenyo remains of interest to the Red Devils, who are battling to secure a return to Europe for the 2026-27 season.

Could Semenyo be used as a wing-back by Man United?

Man United head coach Amorim allegedly believes that Semenyo could be the perfect player to operate as a left-sided wing-back for the 20-time English champions.

Semenyo would reportedly be given plenty of game time as a forward, but he could also be an option down the left, with Amad Diallo excelling on the right-sided role this term.

Amad was in excellent form against Bournemouth on Monday, causing the Cherries all sorts of problems down the away side's left, while Semenyo was a huge threat on the right.

Semenyo made the move to Bournemouth from Bristol City in January 2023, and he has represented his current side on 105 occasions, scoring 29 goals and registering 13 assists in the process.