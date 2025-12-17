Man Utd transfer news: What does the future hold for Harry Amass after Ruben Amorim's "struggling" comment?

By Matt Law | 17 Dec 2025 09:06 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 15:55

Manchester United defender Harry Amass could reportedly leave Sheffield Wednesday in January in order to join a team battling towards the top of the Championship.

The 18-year-old made the move on loan to struggling Sheffield Wednesday at the start of September, and he has represented the Owls on 16 occasions this season, scoring once and providing one assist.

Henrik Pedersen's side are currently down in 24th spot in the Championship table, though, sitting on minus nine points following their points deduction for filing for administration.

According to the Daily Mail, Amass's performances have caught the eye of as many as 12 teams, including clubs battling towards the top of the Championship.

The report claims that fourth-placed Millwall and seventh-placed Stoke City are keen, and the pair could attempt to sign Amass on loan for the second half of the 2025-26 campaign, as there is a break clause in his deal with struggling Sheffield Wednesday.

Amass 'wanted' by Millwall, Stoke in January

Amass made the move to Man United from Watford in 2023, and he featured on seven occasions for the Red Devils during the 2024-25 campaign.

The decision was made to send the teenager out on loan for the current season to aid his development, and it is understood that he is viewed as a future first-team star at Man United.

Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim caused controversy with recent comments about Amass, telling reporters: "Amass is now struggling in the Championship."

However, it is understood that Amorim meant that the defender is playing for a struggling team rather than the youngster is finding it difficult to make his mark.

Will Amass be a first-team player at Man United next season?

Amass has already featured on seven occasions for Man United's first team, including five appearances in the Premier League, while he is gaining valuable experience in the Championship this season.

Diego Leon's arrival over the summer led to the Red Devils making the decision to send Amass out on loan, but the former has not been involved for the first team this season.

Man United have a real issue down the left, with Patrick Dorgu struggling in that area, while Diogo Dalot is much more comfortable down the right.

As a result, there is certainly a spot open as the left-sided wing-back, and Amass is good enough to develop into a starter in that area of the field.

A move to a higher Championship club for the second half of the season could put Amass in a strong position to break into Man United's starting XI next term.