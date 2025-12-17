Barcelona transfer news: Barca's 2026 summer priority already identified?

By Axel Clody | 17 Dec 2025 08:55 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 15:39

FC Barcelona, who have planned to strengthen their defence, are preparing their 2026 transfer market and have already found their priority for next summer.

This start to the season has shown FC Barcelona that strengthening the defence was paramount. Thus, the Blaugrana have made it their main objective in the 2026 transfer market. High-level competition is being sought for the full-backs, Jules Kounde on the right and Alejandro Balde on the left, whilst at least one centre-back is expected.

This should be a left-footer to compensate for Inigo Martinez's unreplaced departure this summer. Precisely, according to ESPN, Barca have made "recruiting a left-footed centre-back their priority for next summer". The Spanish giants are looking for a long-term partner for Pau Cubarsi, who is right-footed, to form the central defensive partnership.

FC Barcelona target Pau Torres

© Imago

Indeed, Ronald Araujo is injury-prone, whilst Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen can very well play a notch higher, as a holding midfielder. Whilst the impossible dream of recruiting Alessandro Bastoni has been revealed, this same source took the opportunity to give two Catalan club leads. Thus, we learn that the Blaugrana are closely following Pau Torres's performances.

The Aston Villa left-footed centre-back is a starter within Unai Emery's side with 18 matches played this season, including 16 as a starter. The former Villarreal player has a profile highly appreciated for a long time in Catalonia thanks to his quality on the ball and in the air.

FC Barcelona are aware that it will not be easy to recruit Pau Torres next summer, due to his status at Aston Villa. His price could also be a brake as the Villans forked out €33m (£28.5m) to recruit him in summer 2023. The Spain international is now valued at €25m (£21.5m) by Transfermarkt.

Nico Schlotterbeck as Plan B?

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

However, Pau Torres "would reportedly be ready to listen to an offer to return to Spain if the Catalan club seriously tried to recruit him", ESPN indicate. This therefore leaves hope in this case, but Barca are obliged to sniff out other leads at this position. The American outlet confirm the track of Nico Schlotterbeck, who would reportedly not want to extend his contract with Borussia Dortmund.

In any case, recruitment at this priority position will be conditional on Barca's financial situation, who must respect La Liga's strict financial fair play rules. The potential departures of Christensen and Lewandowski, who have high salaries and are out of contract, could free up room for recruits. It should be noted that the Catalan club have not yet made a decision on these two players' futures.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.