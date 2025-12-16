Barcelona transfer news: Barca make Inter 'approach' for seemingly impossible dream signing

By Axel Clody | 16 Dec 2025 14:58 , Last updated: 16 Dec 2025 16:16

One of the sectors most in need of strengthening at FC Barcelona is assuredly that of centre-back, more precisely the left side. The Catalan management are studying several possibilities, some of which are impossible, such as an Inter Milan stalwart.

Inigo Martinez's departure has done a great deal of damage to Barca. The Spanish player was clearly the boss of the Catalan defence. With Ronald Araujo's sidelining, recruiting a new centre-back is the priority for Deco, the Blaugrana's sporting director. Because whilst Pau Cubarsi is a very promising youngster, he needs to be accompanied by an experienced player to form a high-quality partnership.

According to information from newspaper SPORT, the Spanish directors have precisely contacted Alessandro Bastoni's entourage. The Italian rock corresponds perfectly to the style of player Hansi Flick needs. However, at present, the Inter Milan defender's transfer to Barca is totally impossible, notably from a financial standpoint. The Spanish outlet indicate that Marc Guehi and Nico Schlotterbeck are still options being considered.

© Imago

Bastoni, Barca's unattainable £70m fantasy

Indeed, Bastoni is valued at €80m (£70m) on Transfermarkt, a sum too high for Barcelona. Whilst awaiting the arrival of a natural left-footed centre-back, Barca are placing their trust in Gerard Martin. Trained as a left-back, the 23-year-old player is now repositioned in the centre of defence and for the moment, the interim is being handled brilliantly. His teammates already nickname him Maldini. A flattering comparison but probably too hasty.

Be that as it may, Gerard Martin stands a strong chance of finishing the season at centre-back and, if he manages to establish himself with accomplished performances, then he will allow Barca to avoid an expensive recruitment next summer. Otherwise, the Blaugrana will have to look seriously at the question of recruiting a left-footed centre-back. Certainly not Bastoni who is far too expensive and who embodies the Nerazzurri's soul. The Schlotterbeck track remains one of the most concrete, but competition is fierce.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.