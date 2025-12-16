Preview: Reading vs Luton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 16 Dec 2025 15:34

Reading will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they welcome promotion-chasing Luton Town to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Thursday.

The Royals suffered back-to-back defeats last week and currently sit 18th in the League One table, while the Hatters are seventh and just three points outside the playoffs.

Match preview

Reading enjoyed a new manager bounce after Leam Richardson replaced Noel Hunt in the dugout in October, picking up two wins and a draw in his first three league games in charge.

However, their momentum stalled last week as they suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat at home to Peterborough United and a 2-0 loss at Valley Parade to high-flying Bradford City.

Richardson admitted after the Bradford defeat that his side are a team in "transition" and that it will take time for him to get them firing on all cylinders.

The Royals are only above the relegation zone on goal difference and will be desperate to pick up an important win in front of their home fans, particularly after they were booed off following their woeful display against Peterborough.

Reading have struggled for goals so far this season, with Jack Marriott and captain Lewis Wing the only two players to have scored more than twice in the league and they will both have important roles to play on Thursday.

Luton have been a mixed bag under former England international Jack Wilshere, who took over the reins in October when Matt Bloomfield was sacked after a run of just one win in five.

Wilshere has amassed three wins, four draws and two defeats from his nine league games in charge, but their form has dropped off in recent weeks.

The Hatters have drawn their last three league games, most notably failing to beat a Port Vale side that are bottom of the league in their most recent outing.

Luton were booed by their own fans during the game and chants of "you're not fit to wear the shirt" could be heard after Devante Cole put the visitors 2-1 up in the second half.

The hosts were able to earn a point after Mads Andersen scored from a corner in the 70th minute, but Wilshere admitted after the game that his side are "lacking a bit of belief".

However, he remains confident that Luton have "more than enough" to get promoted this season and they will be buoyed by the fact they are unbeaten against Reading in their last six meetings across all competitions.

Reading League One form:

DWDWLL

Reading form (all competitions):

LWDWLL

Luton Town League One form:

DLWDDD

Luton Town form (all competitions):

WDWDDD

Team News

Reading could hand Marriott his first start since October, with the 31-year-old in line to replace Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan up front after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Liam Fraser returned to action off the bench against Bradford after a two-month absence, but Wing and Charlie Savage are expected to continue their partnership against Luton.

Andy Rinomhota will be absent after he was selected by Zimbabwe for the African Cup of Nations, while on-loan left-back Matty Jacob suffered a serious injury against Carlisle last month and has returned to parent club Hull City for rehabilitation.

Luton are missing attackers Ali Al-Hamadi, Elijah Adebayo and Isaiah Jones through injury, but Nahki Wells was able to make his return off the bench against Port Vale.

Midfielder Shandon Baptiste is out of action with an ACL injury, while Marvelous Nakamba is also at the African Cup of Nations with Zimbabwe.

George Saville and Liam Walsh are expected to start in midfield as a result, while Shayden Morris could join Millenic Alli, Gideon Kodua and Jacob Brown in attack.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Abrefa, O'Connor, Williams, Dorsett; Savage, Wing; Williams, Doyle, Kyerewaa; Marriott

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Lonwijk, Mengi, Andersen, Bramall; Saville, Walsh; Morris, Kodua, Alli; Brown

We say: Reading 0-0 Luton Town

Both Reading and Luton have struggled in recent weeks and will be under huge pressure from their fans to pick up a win. As a result, we are expecting a very tight game with little to separate the two teams.

