AFCON records and past winners: The complete history from 1957 to 2025

As the continent prepares for the 2025 edition in Morocco, it is safe to say that the Africa Cup of Nations is a tournament full of endless stories.
From the heat and dusty pitches of Khartoum in 1957 to the modern-day spectacles at the most recent finals in Abidjan, the continental showpiece commands undeniable respect.
Ahead of the 35th edition, it is important to reflect on the milestones and key moments in the competition's history since its inception in 1957.
Here, Sports Mole highlights the key records and recalls the illustrious honour roll of those who have claimed the most coveted trophy in African football.
AFCON Records
Team Records
-
Most titles: Egypt (7 titles — 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010)
-
Most final appearances: Egypt (10 appearances)
-
Most tournament appearances: Egypt (26 tournaments)
-
Most consecutive appearances: Tunisia (17 tournaments — 1994-2025)
-
Most matches played: Egypt (111 matches)
-
Most match wins: Egypt (60 wins)
-
Most goals scored: Egypt (175 goals)
-
Most consecutive titles: Egypt (3 titles — 2006, 2008, 2010)
-
Longest unbeaten run: Egypt (24 matches between 2004 and 2017)
-
Highest winning margin: Ivory Coast 6-1 Ethiopia (1970), Guinea 6-1 Botswana (2012)
Individual (Player) Records
-
All-time top scorer: Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon) — 18 goals
-
Most goals in a single tournament: Ndaye Mulamba (Zaire, now DR Congo) — 9 goals in 1974
-
Most goals in a single match: Laurent Pokou (Ivory Coast) — 5 goals vs. Ethiopia in 1970
-
Most tournament appearances: 8 tournaments — Rigobert Song (Cameroon), Ahmed Hassan (Egypt), Andre Ayew (Ghana) and Youssef Msakni (Tunisia)
-
Most matches played: 36 matches — Rigobert Song (Cameroon) and Andre Ayew (Ghana)
-
Oldest player: Essam El Hadary (Egypt) — 44 years, 21 days (2017 Final)
-
First goalscorer: Raafat Attia (Egypt) — vs. Sudan in February 1957
-
First hat-trick: Ad-Diba (Egypt) vs. Ethiopia in February 1957
-
First top goalscorer: Ad-Diba (Egypt) — AFCON 1957 (5 goals)
-
Fastest goal: Ayman Mansour (Egypt) — 23 seconds vs. Mozambique in 1994
-
Oldest goalscorer: Hossam Hassan (Egypt) — 39 years and 174 days old vs. DR Congo in February 2006
-
Most titles won as a player: 4 titles — Ahmed Hassan and Essam El Hadary (Egypt)
Coach Records
-
Most titles won: Three (3) titles — Charles Gyamfi (Ghana: 1963, 1965, 1982) and Hassan Shehata (Egypt: 2006, 2008, 2010)
-
Most consecutive titles: Three (3) titles — Hassan Shehata (Egypt: 2006, 2008, 2010)
-
Titles with different nations: Herve Renard (Zambia in 2012 and Ivory Coast in 2015)
-
Title winners as player and coach: Mahmoud El-Gohary (Egypt: 1959/1998) and Stephen Keshi (Nigeria: 1994/2013)
-
Most tournament appearances: Claude Le Roy (Nine tournaments with six different nations)
Past AFCON Winners
-
AFCON 1957 (Sudan): Egypt
-
AFCON 1959 (United Arab Republic): United Arab Republic
-
AFCON 1962 (Ethiopia): Ethiopia
-
AFCON 1963 (Ghana): Ghana
-
AFCON 1965 (Tunisia): Ghana
-
AFCON 1968 (Ethiopia): DR Congo
-
AFCON 1970 (Sudan): Sudan
-
AFCON 1972 (Cameroon): Congo
-
AFCON 1974 (Egypt): Zaire
-
AFCON 1976 (Ethiopia): Morocco
-
AFCON 1978 (Ghana): Ghana
-
AFCON 1980 (Nigeria): Nigeria
-
AFCON 1982 (Libya): Ghana
-
AFCON 1984 (Ivory Coast): Cameroon
-
AFCON 1986 (Egypt): Egypt
-
AFCON 1988 (Morocco): Cameroon
-
AFCON 1990 (Algeria): Algeria
-
AFCON 1992 (Senegal): Ivory Coast
-
AFCON 1994 (Tunisia): Nigeria
-
AFCON 1996 (South Africa): South Africa
-
AFCON 1998 (Burkina Faso): Egypt
-
AFCON 2000 (Ghana & Nigeria): Cameroon
-
AFCON 2002 (Mali): Cameroon
-
AFCON 2004 (Tunisia): Tunisia
-
AFCON 2006 (Egypt): Egypt
-
AFCON 2008 (Ghana): Egypt
-
AFCON 2010 (Angola): Egypt
-
AFCON 2012 (Gabon & Equatorial Guinea): Zambia
-
AFCON 2013 (South Africa): Nigeria
-
AFCON 2015 (Equatorial Guinea): Ivory Coast
-
AFCON 2017 (Gabon): Cameroon
-
AFCON 2019 (Egypt): Algeria
-
AFCON 2021 (Cameroon): Senegal
-
AFCON 2023 (Ivory Coast): Ivory Coast
* Host nation in parentheses