AFCON records and past winners: The complete history from 1957 to 2025

As the continent prepares for the 2025 edition in Morocco, it is safe to say that the Africa Cup of Nations is a tournament full of endless stories.

From the heat and dusty pitches of Khartoum in 1957 to the modern-day spectacles at the most recent finals in Abidjan, the continental showpiece commands undeniable respect.

Ahead of the 35th edition, it is important to reflect on the milestones and key moments in the competition's history since its inception in 1957.

Here, Sports Mole highlights the key records and recalls the illustrious honour roll of those who have claimed the most coveted trophy in African football.

AFCON Records

Team Records

Most titles: Egypt (7 titles — 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010)

Most final appearances: Egypt (10 appearances)

Most tournament appearances: Egypt (26 tournaments)

Most consecutive appearances: Tunisia (17 tournaments — 1994-2025)

Most matches played: Egypt (111 matches)

Most match wins: Egypt (60 wins)

Most goals scored: Egypt (175 goals)

Most consecutive titles: Egypt (3 titles — 2006, 2008, 2010)

Longest unbeaten run: Egypt (24 matches between 2004 and 2017)

Highest winning margin: Ivory Coast 6-1 Ethiopia (1970), Guinea 6-1 Botswana (2012)

Individual (Player) Records

All-time top scorer: Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon) — 18 goals

Most goals in a single tournament: Ndaye Mulamba (Zaire, now DR Congo) — 9 goals in 1974

Most goals in a single match: Laurent Pokou (Ivory Coast) — 5 goals vs. Ethiopia in 1970

Most tournament appearances: 8 tournaments — Rigobert Song (Cameroon), Ahmed Hassan (Egypt), Andre Ayew (Ghana) and Youssef Msakni (Tunisia)

Most matches played: 36 matches — Rigobert Song (Cameroon) and Andre Ayew (Ghana)

Oldest player: Essam El Hadary (Egypt) — 44 years, 21 days (2017 Final)

First goalscorer: Raafat Attia (Egypt) — vs. Sudan in February 1957

First hat-trick: Ad-Diba (Egypt) vs. Ethiopia in February 1957

First top goalscorer: Ad-Diba (Egypt) — AFCON 1957 (5 goals)

Fastest goal: Ayman Mansour (Egypt) — 23 seconds vs. Mozambique in 1994

Oldest goalscorer: Hossam Hassan (Egypt) — 39 years and 174 days old vs. DR Congo in February 2006

Most titles won as a player: 4 titles — Ahmed Hassan and Essam El Hadary (Egypt)

Coach Records

Most titles won: Three (3) titles — Charles Gyamfi (Ghana: 1963, 1965, 1982) and Hassan Shehata (Egypt: 2006, 2008, 2010)

Most consecutive titles: Three (3) titles — Hassan Shehata (Egypt: 2006, 2008, 2010)

Titles with different nations: Herve Renard (Zambia in 2012 and Ivory Coast in 2015)

Title winners as player and coach: Mahmoud El-Gohary (Egypt: 1959/1998) and Stephen Keshi (Nigeria: 1994/2013)

Most tournament appearances: Claude Le Roy (Nine tournaments with six different nations)

Past AFCON Winners

AFCON 1957 (Sudan): Egypt

AFCON 1959 (United Arab Republic): United Arab Republic

AFCON 1962 (Ethiopia): Ethiopia

AFCON 1963 (Ghana): Ghana

AFCON 1965 (Tunisia): Ghana

AFCON 1968 (Ethiopia): DR Congo

AFCON 1970 (Sudan): Sudan

AFCON 1972 (Cameroon): Congo

AFCON 1974 (Egypt): Zaire

AFCON 1976 (Ethiopia): Morocco

AFCON 1978 (Ghana): Ghana

AFCON 1980 (Nigeria): Nigeria

AFCON 1982 (Libya): Ghana

AFCON 1984 (Ivory Coast): Cameroon

AFCON 1986 (Egypt): Egypt

AFCON 1988 (Morocco): Cameroon

AFCON 1990 (Algeria): Algeria

AFCON 1992 (Senegal): Ivory Coast

AFCON 1994 (Tunisia): Nigeria

AFCON 1996 (South Africa): South Africa

AFCON 1998 (Burkina Faso): Egypt

AFCON 2000 (Ghana & Nigeria): Cameroon

AFCON 2002 (Mali): Cameroon

AFCON 2004 (Tunisia): Tunisia

AFCON 2006 (Egypt): Egypt

AFCON 2008 (Ghana): Egypt

AFCON 2010 (Angola): Egypt

AFCON 2012 (Gabon & Equatorial Guinea): Zambia

AFCON 2013 (South Africa): Nigeria

AFCON 2015 (Equatorial Guinea): Ivory Coast

AFCON 2017 (Gabon): Cameroon

AFCON 2019 (Egypt): Algeria

AFCON 2021 (Cameroon): Senegal

AFCON 2023 (Ivory Coast): Ivory Coast

* Host nation in parentheses