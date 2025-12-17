Arsenal news latest: EFL Cup opponents revealed as Mikel Arteta faces Premier League title question

By Lewis Nolan | 17 Dec 2025 23:52 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 08:03

Arsenal will play Chelsea in the semi-final of the EFL Cup should they beat Crystal Palace in the quarter-final next week.

Mikel Arteta's side had to watch as the first three quarter-final ties were played on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester City all advancing to the final four.

The Gunners will face Crystal Palace on December 23, but they first must navigate a difficult Premier League game against Everton on Saturday.

Following Newcastle United's win against Fulham and Manchester City's win against Brentford, Arsenal learnt that they will face rivals Chelsea if they advance to the semi-final.

The first-leg ties will be played in the week starting January 12, before the reverse leg takes place in the week starting February 2.

© Imago / Action Plus

Arsenal's Premier League dilemma: What should Mikel Arteta prioritise?

Arteta is under pressure to deliver major silverware given the FA Cup he won in August 2020 in his first season in charge is his only trophy as boss.

The Londoners have also finished second in the Premier League in each of the past three campaigns, with the Gunners coach facing criticism for failing to get the team over the finish line.

Arsenal are currently dealing with numerous injuries in defence, and with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City only two points behind in the top flight, they may face the prospect of having to prioritise competitions.

Delivering a Premier League title would mean more for fans than the EFL Cup, and thus the 43-year-old would be forgiven for rotating significantly in both the quarter-final and the potential semi-final.

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace: Will Gunners beat Oliver Glasner's Eagles?

When the Gunners faced Crystal Palace in the Premier League in October, they won 1-0 thanks to Eberechi Eze's first-half strike.

Though the Eagles could cause Arsenal problems, particularly as they have been strong defensively having conceded just 15 goals in the Premier League, their fixture schedule leading up to the quarter-final clash is likely to be detrimental.

Oliver Glasner's side will play on Thursday in the Conference League against KuPS before playing Leeds United on Sunday in the top flight, and a clash against the Gunners at the Emirates just two days later will no doubt be gruelling.

Arsenal will be favourites before the game starts, and should Palace field a weakened lineup, then Arteta should be expected to come away with a victory.