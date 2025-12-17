Newcastle United 2-1 Fulham: Highlights, man of the match, stats as holders secure EFL Cup semi-final spot with late winner

By Matt Law | 17 Dec 2025 22:18 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 22:21

Lewis Miley scored a stoppage-time winner as Newcastle United booked their spot in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup with a 2-1 success over Fulham at St James' Park.

It did appear that penalties would be required to separate the two Premier League clubs, with Sasa Lukic cancelling out an opener from Yoane Wissa to leave the score level heading into the final exchanges.

However, Miley had other ideas, with the midfielder heading a corner from Sandro Tonali into the back of the net to send the holders Newcastle into the final four of the competition.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Newcastle needed this after the disappointment of the defeat to Sunderland.

The home supporters were demanding a response following the Tyne–Wear derby, and it would have been a tough one to take had they failed to navigate their way into the semi-finals of the EFL Cup, especially having taken the lead against Fulham.

The first period at St James' Park was highly entertaining, but the same cannot be said for the second, and it did appear that penalties would be required to decide the winner.

However, Miley had come within inches of scoring a winner shortly before he headed a corner from Tonali into the back of the net to spark jubilant scenes inside the stadium.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe needed this win, and the Magpies are now in the mix to make it back-to-back EFL Cups, which would be an incredible achievement.

NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. FULHAM HIGHLIGHTS

Yoane Wissa goal vs. Fulham (10th min, Newcastle 1-0 Fulham)

Newcastle make the breakthrough in the 10th minute of the match, and it is a first goal for the club for Wissa, with the striker on hand to score from close range after Fulham goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte had palmed a cross from Jacob Murphy into a very dangerous area.

Sasa Lukic goal vs. Newcastle (16th min, Newcastle 1-1 Fulham)

Fulham level the scores in the 16th minute of the match through Lukic, with the midfielder heading a cross from Antonee Robinson into the back of the net. Simple goal!

Lewis Miley goal vs. Fulham (92nd min, Newcastle 2-1 Fulham)

Newcastle surely win it in second-half stoppage time, as Miley heads a corner from Tonali into the back of the net; Fulham have had their hearts broken late on here.

MAN OF THE MATCH - LEWIS MILEY

This was Miley's night, with the 19-year-old putting in a wonderful performance at St James' Park, and it was fitting that he came up with the winner.

The Englishman won four aerial duels and made five tackles during a strong defensive display, and he was also excellent in possession, finishing with a pass success rate of 86%.

BEST STAT

NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. FULHAM MATCH STATS

Possession: Newcastle 61%-39% Fulham

Shots: Newcastle 14-16 Fulham

Shots on target: Newcastle 6-3 Fulham

Corners: Newcastle 5-5 Fulham

Fouls: Newcastle 7-8 Fulham

WHAT NEXT?

Newcastle will open gameweek 17 of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign, as the Magpies prepare to welcome Chelsea to St James' Park in Saturday's early start.

Fulham, meanwhile, will be aiming to make it successive wins in England's top flight when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Craven Cottage on Monday night.