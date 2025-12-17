Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates for Newcastle United: Estevao Willian, Cole Palmer

By Darren Plant | 17 Dec 2025 11:08

Chelsea return to action on Saturday afternoon when they square off against Newcastle United in the Premier League.

At a time when Enzo Maresca appears to have fallen out with at least one key figure behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have recorded back-to-back victories over Everton and Cardiff City in all competitions.

The Blues also sit in fourth place in the Premier League table, yet there is just a six-point gap to their upcoming opponents who are in 12th position.

Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of making the long trip to St James' Park.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Shoulder

Possible return date: January 7 (vs. Fulham)

Liam Delap suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder in Chelsea's clash with Bournemouth earlier this month, and while those fears have now been laid to rest, the striker is not expected to return this side of the New Year.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Defender Levi Colwill is still on the long road to recovery from the ACL injury that he sustained in the summer, and he faces a race against time to make his return before the end of the season.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Manchester City)

Summer signing Dario Essugo had returned to training from a thigh problem before suffering a complication, and the midfielder's competitive return has been provisionally pencilled in for the start of next year.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Manchester City)

Likewise, Romeo Lavia has likely played his final game of 2025 due to a thigh injury. Maresca is yet to provide a specific return timeframe.

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Fitness

Possible return date: December 20 (vs. Newcastle)

Barring any further issues, Cole Palmer is in line to play against Newcastle with Maresca having previously acknowledged that he was rested for the EFL Cup quarter-final at Cardiff.

Estevao Willian

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: December 27 (vs. Aston Villa)

Estevao Willian was a surprise absentee from the squad that faced Cardiff on Tuesday. Maresca revealed after the game that the Brazil international was dealing with a small muscle problem and would also be sidelined for the Magpies fixture.

CHELSEA’S SUSPENSION LIST

Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo are both available for Chelsea after serving a one-match EFL Cup ban and three-game domestic suspension respectively.