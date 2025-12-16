"He's the main man" - A surprise Liverpool star is now way more important than Mo Salah at Anfield for Arne Slot

By Lewis Nolan | 16 Dec 2025 23:24 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 15:22

Hugo Ekitike's display for Liverpool against Brighton & Hove Albion demonstrated his role as Liverpool's most important player, Reds expert David Lynch has claimed.

Two goals from striker Ekitike on Saturday at Anfield against the Seagulls were enough for the Merseysiders to claim victory, and the club are now unbeaten in five games.

The French forward was initially seen by fans and pundits as a secondary attacker considering Alexander Isak was also signed in the summer, while Mohamed Salah's status as a Reds legend had him at the top of the pile on matchday one.

However, Lynch argued that Ekitike has now established himself as the team's most crucial forward, when he told Sports Mole: "You'd have to say he is the best of the squad in that frontline. He's the only forward that's been consistent this season for Liverpool.

"Salah's having a poor season and he's having difficulties, but you also have Isak, who is nowhere near it at the moment. Cody Gakpo has been in and out of form at various points.

"Ekitike has been the only one who's really been consistently doing it for Liverpool, especially at this moment. It does feel a bit like he's the main man."

Ekitike currently ranks as Liverpool's top scorer in the Premier League (seven), and his tally of 10 goals in all competitions is double that of the club's second-highest scorer.

What makes Hugo Ekitike so good for Arne Slot and Liverpool?

While Ekitike has proven himself to be a threat in front of goal - he has produced the most shots per 90 of any Liverpool player to have played least 180 minutes (3.75) - he has also been adept at dropping deep to link with teammates.

Isak prefers to operate on the shoulder of defenders, but his lack of involvement has been a stark contrast to his striking counterpart, whose average of 34.9 touches per 90 is significantly more than the former's 24.6 per 90.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch praised the 23-year-old's rounded ability, saying: "He's come in to new surroundings and from a different league and his goalscoring has been impressive, but so have all aspects of his game.

"He gets two goals and he's scored 10 this season, so he's doing well by that measure, but everything about his game in terms of buildup play, how he takes little touches and links with others is really important.

"He's pressing better too. He's been signed from a side that does press, but he's had to get familiar with a different way of pressing at Liverpool. All aspects of his play mean that it's fair to say that he is the main man."

Ekitike has averaged 21.4 passes per 90 this term, whereas Isak has averaged 14.4, and the Frenchman's shots per 90 figure is significantly more than Salah's figure of 2.66.

Champions League race: Can Liverpool beat Chelsea to top four?

Ekitike's two goals against Brighton meant Liverpool ended the weekend in seventh place with 26 points, two fewer than fourth-placed Chelsea.

The Merseysiders' uptick in form has reignited optimism amongst supporters that the club will be able to overcome their inconsistencies and qualify for the Champions League.

Lynch was confident that the Reds would be able to overhaul the gap to Chelsea, telling Sports Mole: "They can't allow the gap to get much bigger. The form they had been showing before this run meant it felt like that gap was going to expand.

"However, at the moment it's not too much and while Liverpool have got inconsistencies, so do Chelsea. If Liverpool can continue this little resurgence, then there's every chance that they can go and get themselves into the top four.

"They're currently on a decent run, but there were a couple of draws in there that were disappointing, so it's clearly about putting consistent wins together to overhaul anyone in that Champions League race."

Only six points separate fourth-placed Chelsea from 12th-placed Newcastle United, so the race for Champions League qualification is sure to be intense, and players like Ekitike will be key.

