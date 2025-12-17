Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Everton: Ben White, Kai Havertz, Max Dowman latest

By Ben Knapton | 17 Dec 2025 15:14 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 15:17

Paying their first-ever visit to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Arsenal head north to face Everton in Saturday evening's Premier League fixture.

The Gunners rode their luck and then some at the Emirates last weekend, relying on two own goals - including one in the 94th minute - to eke out a 2-1 win over a plucky Wolverhampton Wanderers side.

That smash-and-grab success kept Mikel Arteta's men two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, although the Sky Blues can temporarily rise to the summit by beating West Ham United earlier on Saturday.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of Arteta's reunion with David Moyes and Everton.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: January 17 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

The unfortunate Ben White sustained a hamstring injury in the first half of last weekend's Wolves win, and the Englishman is now feared to be facing at least four weeks on the sidelines.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Fifteen-year-old phenom Max Dowman sustained an ankle problem in a recent Under-21s friendly, and the 2009-born attacker will not return to action for several weeks.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: January 17 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Cristhian Mosquera also suffered an ankle injury in the Gunners' midweek success over Brentford a couple of weeks ago, and the Spaniard is not expected to return this side of the New Year.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: December 27 (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion)

Gabriel Magalhaes is progressing well in his recovery from a thigh issue and is not too far away from a comeback, but the clash with Everton will come too soon.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: December 27 (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion)

Recent reports have claimed that Kai Havertz is expected to return from a knee problem at some point in December, but the German - who has not played since August - is not expected to be fit for this one.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this match, as Riccardo Calafiori is back from the yellow-card ban he served against Wolves.

Check out our exclusive Arsenal content with Charles Watts on YouTube: