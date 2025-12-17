Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants determined to sign 'the new Martin Zubimendi' in major Spanish deal

By Matt Law | 17 Dec 2025 13:53 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 16:04

Barcelona are reportedly weighing up a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Jon Gorrotxategi.

The 23-year-old started his youth career with Eibar before making the move to Real Sociedad in 2017, progressing through the various age groups before debuting for Real Sociedad C in 2020.

The midfielder went on to represent Real Sociedad B before an impressive loan spell at Mirandes in 2024-25, making 46 appearances for the club, registering four goals and two assists.

Gorrotxategi's appearances for Mirandes convinced Real Sociedad that he was ready to be a first-team regular in 2025-26, and the midfielder has been in strong form this season, making 18 appearances in all competitions, scoring once and registering one assist.

The Basque Country international has made 15 appearances in La Liga during the current season, while he has also featured on three occasions in the Copa del Rey.

?? Top 5 League U23 Midfielders : Possessions won



? Jon Gorrotxategi (Real Sociedad, 23) — 125

? E. Anderson (Nottingham Forest, 23) — 117

? Y. Yarmoliuk (Brentford, 21) — 114

? R. Reitz (Mgladbach, 23) — 111

? A. Bouaddi (Lille, 18) — 107



https://t.co/McR5zrPSJm

Barcelona 'weighing up' transfer for Gorrotxategi

According to reports in Spain, Barcelona view Gorrotxategi as a player capable of developing into a star in the coming years, and the Catalan outfit are determined not to miss out on him.

Gorrotxategi has drawn comparisons with Martin Zubimendi, who made the move from Real Sociedad to Arsenal during the recent transfer window.

Zubimendi had been heavily linked with Barcelona, but the Catalan outfit ultimately decided against a move for the Spain international, who has been excellent in the Premier League during the 2025-26 campaign.

The 26-year-old has scored twice and registered three assists in 21 appearances for Arsenal this term, following on from the 10 goals and nine assists that he managed in 236 outings for Real Sociedad.

Gorrotxategi: 'One of the next big transfers in Spanish football'

There is thought to be a view in Spain that Gorrotxategi will end up making a major move to a leading European club sooner rather than later.

Barcelona have one of the best midfields in world football, with Pedri and Frenkie de Jong both outstanding players, but the Catalan outfit lack a natural holder in the middle.

It is an area that Hansi Flick's side are looking to address in 2026, and a move for the new star of Real Sociedad could seemingly be on the cards.