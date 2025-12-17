Real Madrid transfer news: Arsenal 'eyeing' move for Los Blancos youngster but departure would be a surprise

By Matt Law | 17 Dec 2025 13:32 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 16:03

Arsenal are reportedly giving serious consideration to a move for Real Madrid defender Victor Valdepenas during next summer's transfer window.

The 19-year-old made his first-team debut for Los Blancos against Alaves on Sunday, with the club's severe defensive issues opening the door for the youngster to feature.

Valdepenas played 78 minutes of what proved to be a 2-1 victory for Real Madrid, and he was praised by head coach Xabi Alonso following the clash.

“We conceded on the only occasion that Valdepenas made a mistake, because in all the others he was very accurate and played very well, and Carlos Vicente took full advantage off a great pass," Alonso told reporters after the match.

"As I said before, Valdepenas made his debut and I congratulate him from here, not only for his debut but for the match he played. He competed and was very steady. Making your debut with Real Madrid is always a special day."

© Imago

Arsenal 'keen' on 2026 deal for Valdepenas

The Spaniard has a contract at Bernabeu until June 2029, but according to ESPN Deportes, Arsenal will attempt to secure his services next summer.

The report claims that the Gunners are in the mix with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, with Mikel Arteta's side thought to be lining up a move.

Valdepenas is again in the Real Madrid squad for Wednesday's Copa del Rey clash with CF Talavera, and he could be handed another start at left-back.

“It's a dream, every child's dream. I've been dreaming about it since I started playing football and today I've been able to fulfil it. It's impossible to explain how I feel, I'm really happy, to be honest," the defender told RealMadrid TV after making his debut.



“I was nervous at first, I'm not going to lie, but my teammates calmed me down and I'm grateful to them and the captains. It's not every day you make your debut with Real Madrid, and as a starter at that, but I was able to handle it well thanks to everyone.”

5+12 - Víctor Valdepeñas "Valde" ?? has become the first player to debut for @realmadriden in @LaLigaEN

with 5+ tackles and 12+ duels since Isco (5 and 24) and Dani Carvajal (5 and 13) in August 2013 vs Betis . War#AlavesRealMadrid ?? https://t.co/bSHgIXlY23 pic.twitter.com/p3x973nsgL — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 14, 2025

Valdepenas impressed on Real Madrid debut

“This shirt is going in my room. I'm going to frame it there so I can see it every day and remember today. I've been here since I was a kid and we've put in a lot of work. We have to be consistent and believe in this.”

It would be a surprise to see Real Madrid sell Valdepenas considering the promise that he has shown in the first team, while the youngster has also been a strong performer for Real Madrid Castilla, scoring twice and registering one assist in 28 appearances.

Arsenal's interest is believed to have started before the defender made his first-team debut, and it would surely now be a lot more difficult to convince Los Blancos to sell.