CF Talavera vs. Real Madrid: Los Blancos will be missing eleven first-team players for Copa del Rey fixture

By Matt Law | 17 Dec 2025 13:13 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 16:02

Real Madrid will be missing 11 first-team players for Wednesday's Copa del Rey last-32 contest with third-tier outfit CF Talavera.

Dani Carvajal (knee), Ferland Mendy (muscle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Raul Asencio (illness), Brahim Diaz (AFCON), Eduardo Camavinga (ankle), David Alaba (muscle) are all missing from the squad list.

Meanwhile, Federico Valverde and Antonio Rudiger have not been included, with the pair said to be suffering from muscular discomfort.

Thibaut Courtois has been rested, so there are 11 first-team players missing for Real Madrid, who will be bidding to avoid a shock elimination in the round of 16.

There had been severe doubt over the involvement of Kylian Mbappe, with the France international, who has been dealing with discomfort in his knee, missing training on Tuesday, but the attacker has been named in the squad.

© Imago / IMAGO / AOP.Press

Mbappe is in Real Madrid squad for Copa del Rey clash

Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo are also included, in addition to a number of youngsters, with Victor Valdepenas in line for another appearance following his impressive debut against Alaves at the weekend.

There could also be a debut in the heart of the defence for 18-year-old Joan Martinez.

Real Madrid's squad has been boosted by the returns of three players, though, with Fran Garcia, Alvaro Carreras and Endrick back involved after missing out against Alaves through suspension.

Fran Garcia's ban has now been served, but Endrick and Carreras will be suspended for Real Madrid's final game of 2025 against Sevilla in La Liga.

© Imago

Alonso: 'Copa del Rey is a special competition' While La Liga and the Champions League take priority, Alonso has explained the importance of the Copa del Rey to Real Madrid.

"We know that the Cup is a special competition. It gives you the opportunity to play against teams you've never played before," he told reporters.

"But it's also a competition in which there are big surprises, and we go into the game with the same respect and preparation. Hopefully, we'll achieve our objective in Talavera; we're ready.

"These are days when you have to prepare for the game tactically and physically, but also mentally. The conditions are a bit different to the ones we usually play in. Preparing for it with the necessary professionalism, seriousness and attitude is going to be fundamental."

Real Madrid are 20-time winners of the Copa del Rey, making them the third-most successful team in the history of the competition behind Athletic Bilbao (24) and Barcelona (32).

Real Madrid squad vs. Talavera

Lunin, F Gonzalez, J Navarro; Carreras, F Garcia, Huijsen, Jimenez, J Martinez, Valdepenas; Bellingham, Tchouameni, Guler, Ceballos, Cestero, Thiago; Vinicius, Endrick, Mbappe, Rodrygo, Gonzalo, Mastantuono