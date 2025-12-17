AFCON 2025: Who are the favourites?

By Axel Clody | 17 Dec 2025 12:00 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 15:41

A few days from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations kick-off (21st December-18th January) in Morocco, the continent is holding its breath. As always, the competition promises to be wide open, with several credible contenders. A rundown of the favourites and outsiders who could shake up the established order.

Morocco

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Host nation and 2022 World Cup semi-finalists, Morocco are the clear favourites. The Atlas Lions are on the back of an impressive run of 14 consecutive victories and are riding high on the aura of their golden generation.

Led by captain Achraf Hakimi, sixth in the latest Ballon d'Or, and galvanised by a home crowd, they approach their AFCON under enormous pressure.

The previous edition, concluded by a surprise round-of-16 exit against South Africa, reminded them that nothing is guaranteed on the continent. Walid Regragui and his men will be determined to prove their status is deserved.

Senegal

© Imago / Shengolpixs

Title holders in 2021 but knocked out early in 2023, Senegal return strongly. Pape Thiaw, who succeeded Aliou Cisse, seems to have found a solid balance between experience and youth.

Senior players Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly and Idrissa Gana Gueye frame the new guard embodied by Pape Matar Sarr, Habib Diarra and El Hadji Malick Diouf.

Qualifying unbeaten and the stunning comeback in DR Congo in 2026 World Cup qualifiers demonstrated this side's mental resources, which is not short on talent. With a complete and balanced squad, the Lions of Teranga appear as Morocco's most serious challenger for the crown.

Algeria

© Imago

Hardly spared by criticism since his arrival, Vladimir Petkovic has, for now, results in his favour.

The Fennecs sailed through their AFCON and World Cup qualifiers with serenity, relying on a mixture between experienced senior players (increasingly criticised...) and promising youngsters like Mohamed Amoura or Anis Hadj Moussa, whom supporters would like to see play more often.

Whilst Riyad Mahrez insists that "the pressure is on Morocco", Algeria retain solid arguments to target the semi-finals after two early group-stage exits.

Egypt

© Imago / Middle East

Always lurking, Egypt seem to be gradually rising again under Hossam Hassan's guidance. The former Pharaohs legend has established positive momentum: no defeat in 12 official matches since his appointment.

The side relies on a collective largely drawn from the domestic league, faithful to tradition, whilst counting on their two stars, Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, capable of unlocking any encounter.

Knocked out in the round of 16 in 2023 by DR Congo, the seven-time African champions want to wash away the affront. Their experience and consistency make them serious contenders.

South Africa

© Imago / Gallo Images

The 2023 AFCON surprise are no longer really a surprise. Third place after eliminating Morocco in the round of 16, Bafana Bafana have confirmed their status under Hugo Broos.

Still built around local players, many from Mamelodi Sundowns, the side play attractive and effective collective football. Solid in qualifying, with zero defeats, the South Africans have no genuine star in their ranks but a disciplined unit, difficult to break down and attractive tiki-taka play.

Two years after their podium finish, it is hard to consider them mere outsiders: they now approach the competition as fully-fledged favourites.

Ivory Coast

© Imago / Shengolpixs

Crowned at home in 2023 after a remarkable run, the Elephants will defend their title in a very different context.

Emerse Fae's side have shown signs of fragility, with laboured victories and two notable defeats against Sierra Leone and Zambia. Yet the squad is brimming with talent, from experienced senior players to youngsters gaining momentum.

Beware of overconfidence though: in 2017, the Ivorians collapsed at the group stage, two years after their last triumph. But a champion remains a champion, and Ivory Coast retain solid assets.

Nigeria

© Imago / IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Always expected, rarely fully convincing, Nigeria remain an enigma. Finalists in 2023 but almost certainly absent from the 2026 World Cup after a catastrophic qualifying campaign, the Super Eagles give the impression of a sleeping giant.

Individually, the squad impresses with Osimhen, Lookman and Chukwueze. But collectively, Eric Chelle must still find the right formula. If the leaders manage to raise their level and show consistency, Nigeria could once again target the summit.

They still need to transform this potential into tangible results.

AFCON 2025: Possible dark horses

© Imago

Always unpredictable, Cameroon arrive in a tense context, marked by conflicts between the Federation and ministry, and an ongoing saga around Marc Brys and Samuel Eto'o. Yet despite these turbulences, the Indomitable Lions remain competitive: 12 matches unbeaten before the slip-up in Cape Verde proved it. Five-time AFCON winners, Cameroon possess major tournament DNA and could well play party-poopers once more.

Mali, despite the trauma of their quarter-final exit from the previous edition and the manager change, still generate as much expectation. The same goes for DR Congo, fourth in the previous edition but who showed their limitations by being overturned 3-2 by Senegal in 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

This article was originally published on Afrik foot.