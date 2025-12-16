AFCON 2025: Young talents to watch including Man Utd, Sunderland starlets

By Axel Clody | 16 Dec 2025 08:58 , Last updated: 16 Dec 2025 13:15

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025), scheduled to be held from December this year to January next year, is expected to showcase new talents as usual.

Players like Samuel Eto'o, Yaya Toure, Mohamed Salah, Victor Osimhen, and a host of others have been introduced by these same tournaments in the past.

As AFCON 2025 approaches, fresh under-23 talents are ready and expected to take centre stage. These youngsters are already contributing to their national teams and could be the defining stars of Morocco 2025.

Lamine Camara - Senegal

© Imago

Camara made his senior debut for Senegal on 9th September 2023 under manager Pape Thiaw, stepping into international football at 20 years old. He has already collected five caps and scored once for the Lions of Teranga.

He will be hoping to cement his place in the Senegalese side should he get the opportunity at AFCON 2025.

Karim Konate - Ivory Coast

© Imago

Konate, who has scored two goals for Ivory Coast since joining the senior team at the age of 17, has put the continent on alert.

He has scored in World Cup qualifiers and consistently troubles defenders with clever runs. With Ivory Coast building for the future of their attack, Konate could use AFCON 2025 as a global breakthrough moment.

Amad Diallo - Ivory Coast

© Imago / News Images

Diallo earned his first senior appearance for Ivory Coast on 26th March 2021, debuting under Patrice Beaumelle at the age of 18.

He has since gone on to make nine international appearances, scoring two goals. The Manchester United winger has the skill set to unlock any defence. As Ivory Coast look to defend their recent triumph at the tournament, Diallo is expected to play a major role at AFCON 2025.

Oussama Targhalline - Morocco

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Targhalline stepped into the Morocco senior national team on 9th September 2024, debuting under Walid Regragui at 22 years old.

With seven caps already to his name, Targhalline has shown impressive composure in midfield. Quiet but influential, he has the qualities to emerge as a key figure for the Atlas Lions during the upcoming AFCON.

Noah Sadiki - DR Congo

© Imago / Action Plus

Sadiki made his international debut for DR Congo under manager Sebastien Desabre, taking his first steps into senior football at just 19 years old.

He has already featured 11 times for the national team. His ability means he is set to play a vital part in DR Congo's AFCON 2025 campaign as they chase a return to glory.

This article was originally published on Soccernet.