AFCON 2025: The dark horses that could repeat Zambia's 2012 miracle

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025) is set to kick off in Morocco on 21st December, with 24 teams vying to become the number one football nation on the continent.

Going into the competition, there are a few teams who look strong enough to win. Hosts Morocco are the main favourites, as they have home advantage, the most expensive squad in Africa, and the momentum.

There are also countries like Egypt, Ghana, defending champions Ivory Coast, and of course, Nigeria.

However, whilst these countries are the favourites to lift the trophy, there are some teams that could sneak in and shock everyone, just as Zambia did in 2012.

In this piece, Sports Mole highlights four countries you do not expect to win AFCON 2025, but could shock the entire continent.

1. South Africa

© Imago / Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana are one team that could shock the rest of Africa this year. Their first and only AFCON title came in 1996, a competition which they hosted. However, they have not achieved much since then.

But in the last five years, things have improved, their football has grown. They have just qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 15 years.

In the last edition of AFCON, they finished third, after losing to Nigeria in the semi-finals. In that edition, they even defeated Morocco, who were competition favourites after reaching the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

The core of their team play in their domestic league, and they have a good number of exciting young stars. Manager Hugo Broos is also a brilliant tactician. They could just win AFCON 2025.

2. DR Congo

© Imago / Sulaiman Pooja

The Democratic Republic of Congo are also another country that could challenge Nigeria, Morocco, and the other big boys for the AFCON title.

They have two titles to their name, but they were not even named DR Congo when they won both. They won their first in 1968 as Congo-Kinshasa and their second in 1974 as Zaire.

Unfortunately for them, they have struggled to punch their weight on the continent.

But now, they have a decent squad, with players like Noah Sadiki, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Samuel Essende, Cedric Bakambu, and many others.

They also have a very experienced manager like Sebastien Desabre, who has been working on the continent since 2010. DR Congo would definitely give anyone they face in AFCON 2025 a proper challenge.

3. Gabon

© Imago

The Panthers of Gabon are also one team to watch out for in the upcoming AFCON 2025.

They missed out on World Cup qualification by just a point, as they pushed Ivory Coast until the final match. Gabon don't have the most talented squad, but they operate as a unit.

There is also a sense of unity now in the squad, led by their enigmatic striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has been in blistering form this year.

Gabon have never gone past the quarter-finals, but they could definitely produce a shock.

4. Burkina Faso

© Iconsport / BackpagePix

The Stallions of Burkina Faso are growing, but quietly. They are perennial underachievers on the African scene. But they could change that.

Burkina Faso have some really talented players. They have players like Bertrand Traore, Dango Ouattara, and Edmond Tapsoba.

Their best-ever finish was in 2013, when they were defeated by Nigeria in the final. At the last AFCON, they also looked really good, but they were knocked out in the round of 16 by Mali.

Any team that faces Burkina Faso should definitely expect a battle.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.