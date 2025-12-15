Xabi Alonso future: Real Madrid show unity in face of adversity to ease the pressure on head coach

By Matt Law | 15 Dec 2025 09:43 , Last updated: 15 Dec 2025 09:58

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has said that everyone involved with Los Blancos are "in this together", with the capital outfit securing a huge three points against Alaves.

Los Blancos were staring at more dropped points on Sunday night when Carlos Vicente cancelled out an opener from Kylian Mbappe, but Rodrygo scored a second for Real Madrid in the 76th minute to secure a 2-1 victory for the title hopefuls.

Vinicius Junior came up with the assist for Rodrygo, and the Brazilian hugged his manager after the goal, while the pair also embraced when the attacker was substituted late on.

The incident demonstrated unity during a difficult period, and Alonso has insisted that Real Madrid are pulling together as a whole to navigate their way through "the not-so-good times".

“We're all in this together. We're fighting through the good times and the not-so-good times. Today, with the conditions we had, the team competed very well," Alonso told reporters.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Alaves 1-2 Real Madrid: Los Blancos show unity in vital win over Alaves

"We started the match very well and then we were able to finish ahead and win the three points. Unity is essential, it's the only way that our day-to-day solidity will give us the improvement we want.

"It was a competitive match. I think we started very well, we took the lead and then we lost control of the ball a little bit. As a result, we didn't finish the first half too well. However, we started the second half well and had several chances to score the second goal.”

Victor Valdepenas was a notable starter on Sunday, with the 19-year-old coming in for his debut due to the team's severe defensive problems.

“We conceded on the only occasion that Valdepenas made a mistake, because in all the others he was very accurate and played very well, and Carlos Vicente took full advantage off a great pass," said Alonso.

"But then, the team continued to stand up and fight, battling hard in a difficult stadium against a very intense opponent. We got that second goal that gave us the three points and we’re leaving here happy.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Alonso praises Valdepenas for encouraging first-team debut

“We're very focused on what we're doing. We're together, every day preparing for a match every three days. I give a lot of merit to the victory, because we came in with a lot of injuries, suspended players.

"As I said before, Valdepenas made his debut and I congratulate him from here, not only for his debut but for the match he played. He competed and was very steady.



"Making your debut with Real Madrid is always a special day. We're in this together. One match isn't enough.

"Before the break, we have the Copa on Wednesday and then the last home match against Sevilla. There's a long way to go and it was an important moment, but we have to build on the good things we did today."

Real Madrid, who are four points behind leaders Barcelona in the La Liga table, will begin their Copa del Rey journey for the 2025-26 campaign away to CF Talavera on Wednesday.