Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim delivers Kobbie Mainoo update as awkward situation continues at Old Trafford

By Matt Law | 15 Dec 2025 09:00 , Last updated: 15 Dec 2025 09:58

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has said that he will speak to Kobbie Mainoo about a January exit if the midfielder approaches him over a loan switch at the start of 2026.

Mainoo asked to leave Old Trafford on loan before the end of the summer transfer window, but the Red Devils were unwilling to sanction a departure for the England international.

The 20-year-old is yet to start in the Premier League this season, with each of his 10 appearances coming off the bench, and there is currently widespread speculation surrounding his future.

Amorim has previously said that Mainoo is in direct competition with captain Bruno Fernandes for a spot in the Man United midfield.

The Red Devils head coach has insisted that Mainoo can change his mind by making an impression, but a winter exit is thought to be a possibility, with Napoli believed to be at the head of the queue for his services.

"I can speak about Kobbie every press conference. Sometimes it's harder for me to speak after the game. It's always the same situation for me. All of them are the same," Amorim told reporters ahead of Monday's clash with Bournemouth.

"I know that for you guys, there are some players that you believe a lot and I believe a lot. But sometimes they have to make choices.

© Imago

Mainoo could leave Man United in January

"We play with two midfielders in these games. We could change in the future. But Kobbie is playing in the same position as Bruno Fernandes. Sometimes it's really hard to take Bruno Fernandes out of the team and that is the only reason.

"First of all, the team comes first. If Kobbie comes to me and talks to me, I will talk to him.

"I'm not going to say what I'm going to say to Kobbie, but I will be really pleased if Kobbie is coming to talk to me about that. I just want my players [to be] happy and understand that every individual has their goals. The frustration doesn't help anybody.

"But again, the focus is on this game. We will see if that happens.

"I'm completely open. I think that is clear. What I don't promise is to… I have my ideas. That is also clear. I will not change if I don't believe it, but I'm open to speak with any player. I love that."

When asked whether Mainoo can play in Casemiro's position, Amorim said: "Yes, he can. Against West Ham was Manu [Ugarte] that comes for Bruno's position. Bruno goes up because I was feeling with 10 minutes [to go], it is going to be long balls and second balls. I was thinking about that.

"I think it was against Everton I took Casemiro out, and I put Kobbie in because we were trying to play a different game.

"He can play in that position but it's hard sometimes. If you look at our team with [Matheus] Cunha, Bryan [Mbeumo], Bruno, that you guys say is a No 10, sometimes Kobbie Mainoo, you have to think, I'm the guy for blocking transitions, all these things.

© Imago

Amorim will play Mainoo if he is "the right guy"

"He needs to spend more time there, but he can be in the future in that position. So I don't know what is going to happen.

"Toby and his injury, he's returning here. He's from the academy, he played here. Went to West Bromwich. He's not playing. He played for Manchester United, so sometimes it's not because he's from the academy or whatever. It's the situation that's happened.

"I don't know what is going to be the future. We'll see after this match.

"It's like any other player. The door is open for any player to change my mind. But in the end, it's going to be the training, the games. Of course, he's not playing so many games, but Kobbs, he had opportunities, especially last year. Everyone had [opportunities].

"Especially last year, everyone had. [Harry] Amass is now struggling in the Championship. Chido [Obi] is not always a starter in U21. All these guys played when a lot of people were saying, sack the manager. You can see that I'm not worried. In that time, everybody [said that].

"I just look at the team and try to win the next game. I will do that until the end. Kobbs is one more player that I understand all the interests. I understand how important it is.

"The hopes that you guys and English guys have. I also just want to win. If he's the right guy, I will put him in. No problem."

Mainoo is again expected to be on the bench when Man United continue their 2025-26 Premier League campaign at home to Bournemouth on Monday night.