Team News: Man Utd vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 14 Dec 2025 20:00 , Last updated: 14 Dec 2025 20:00

Attempting to achieve a feat that no team has ever achieved before, Bournemouth visit Old Trafford for a Premier League date with Manchester United on Monday night.

The Cherries are out to become the first side to ever win three straight Premier League games away to the Red Devils while scoring at least three goals each time, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

MAN UTD

Out: Matthijs de Ligt (back), Harry Maguire (hamstring)

Doubtful: Amad Diallo (AFCON), Bryan Mbeumo (AFCON), Noussair Mazraoui (AFCON), Benjamin Sesko (knee/illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Mazraoui, Heaven, Shaw; Diallo, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Mount; Cunha

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Lewis Cook (suspended), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee), Ryan Christie (knee), Ben-Gannon Doak (hamstring)

Doubtful: Marcos Senesi (cramp)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Smith, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Brooks, Tavernier, Semenyo; Evanilson