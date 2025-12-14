Brentford 1-1 Leeds: Highlights, man of the match, stats as red-hot Calvert-Lewin cancels out Henderson strike

By Ben Knapton | 14 Dec 2025 18:29 , Last updated: 14 Dec 2025 18:41

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for the fourth Premier League game on the bounce as Leeds United snatched a 1-1 draw against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

A first half largely dominated by the Bees was lacking in attacking ingenuity; the one real talking point was the hosts having a penalty correctly overturned following a VAR review.

However, the technology was on Brentford's side in the 70th minute, when Jordan Henderson's deflected strike gave Keith Andrews's men the lead after a tight offside call.

After the ex-Liverpool man became Brentford's oldest-ever Premier League goalscorer at 35 years, another erstwhile Merseyside star swiftly brought Daniel Farke's men level, as the rejuvenated Calvert-Lewin equalised just 12 minutes later.

Nevertheless, Brentford's point takes them up to 14th in the Premier League table - above Bournemouth on goals scored - while Leeds stay 16th but are now three points clear of the relegation zone.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / News Images

Holding Liverpool, defeating Chelsea and now claiming a hard-earned point at a tough ground - Leeds are certainly suggesting that survival is possible this season.

The four-man Whites backline did not hold out at all well during the earliest stages of the season, but Frank's men have flipped the script since shifting to a 3-5-2 setup, which is certainly getting the best out of Calvert-Lewin.

The 28-year-old has never enjoyed a better Premier League scoring streak in front of full stadiums, and as has been the case throughout his career, the goal now is simply to stay fit.

On a side note, Calvert-Lewin is now part of an exclusive Leeds club, becoming just the third Englishman to score in four straight Premier League games for the Whites after Rod Wallace and Michael Bridges.

Calvert-Lewin's opposite number Igor Thiago was an anonymous figure at the other end, though, as the hosts' winless run in the competition stretched to three matches after defeats to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Andrews's men have shown enough this season to suggest that they will retain their Premier League status, but after another underwhelming outing, the Gtech Community Stadium faithful may now be nervously looking over their shoulders.

BRENTFORD VS. LEEDS HIGHLIGHTS

Jordan Henderson goal vs. Leeds (70th min, Brentford 1-0 Leeds)

Jordan Henderson scores his first goal for Brentford! ? pic.twitter.com/6oalHG3P4z — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 14, 2025

Confusion will reign over whether it was actually an own goal, but Henderson has his first goal for Brentford!

Substitute Mikkel Damsgaard threads a wonderful through ball into the path of Rico Henry, who sprints to the byline inside the penalty area and cuts back for Henderson.

The veteran's side-footed strike may have been heading wide, heading for the post or creeping in, but a touch from Bijol takes it into the back of the net.

The VAR briefly checks to see if Henry was offside, but the goal stands.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal vs. Brentford (82nd min, Brentford 1-1 Leeds)

"Calvert-Lewin rises and Calvert-Lewin scores" ?



Leeds are level! pic.twitter.com/L2FNUhNWwu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 14, 2025

After a former Liverpool man gave Brentford the lead, a former Everton man pegs the Bees back!

Wilfried Gnonto whips in a wonderful cross destined for Calvert-Lewin, who is ahead of Kristoffer Ajer but behind of Sepp van den Berg.

The striker leaps gracefully into the air and executes a perfect header into the bottom corner, leaving Caoimhin Kelleher with no chance as he scores for the fourth Premier League game running.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JORDAN HENDERSON

A touching tribute for Diogo Jota from Jordan Henderson after scoring his first goal for Brentford ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/qpoeDVXgEc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 14, 2025

Some may argue that Henderson's first Brentford goal should have gone down as an own goal, but the 35-year-old is finally off the mark in a red and white kit, and deservedly so.

Not only did Henderson draw first blood in the capital, the midfielder created two chances and made four recoveries in a game largely lacking genuine individual quality.

BRENTFORD VS. LEEDS MATCH STATS

Possession: Brentford 57%-43% Leeds

Shots: Brentford 7-17 Leeds

Shots on target: Brentford 2-4 Leeds

Corners: Brentford 0-3 Leeds

Fouls: Brentford 8-9 Leeds

BEST STATS

Igor Thiago failed to have a shot or a touch in the opposition box in the first half vs. Leeds. #BRELEE pic.twitter.com/lO2kAFWArI — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) December 14, 2025

Jordan Henderson has scored his first Premier League goal since netting for Liverpool against Everton in December 2021. ?#BRELEE pic.twitter.com/YDl5F7a90Q — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) December 14, 2025

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in four consecutive Premier League appearances for just second time in his career, after a five-game run between September and October 2020.



His current rate of 0.53 goals per 90 is the best in any season in his career. pic.twitter.com/RMBBq9Huc5 — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) December 14, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Brentford are bidding for an unlikely EFL Cup quarter-final place in Wednesday's trip to Manchester City, before a visit to lowly Wolverhampton Wanderers next Saturday.

Leeds, meanwhile, have just under a week to recover before they host Crystal Palace next Saturday in their final pre-Christmas fixture.