Team News: Brentford vs. Leeds United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs ahead of Premier League match

By Carter White | 13 Dec 2025 16:30

Aiming to extend their unbeaten run to three matches in the Premier League, Leeds United make the trip to Brentford on Sunday afternoon.

The Yorkshire outfit picked up a dramatic point against Liverpool last time out, whilst the Bees suffered defeat at the home of Tottenham Hotspur.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of a top-flight clash at the Gtech Community Stadium this weekend.

BRENTFORD

Out: Fabio Carvalho (knee), Antoni Milambo (knee), Joshua Dasilva (knee), Kevin Schade (suspended)

Doubtful: Reiss Nelson (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Henry; Henderson, Yarmolyuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Nelson; Thiago

LEEDS UNITED

Out: Daniel James (hamstring), Sean Longstaff (calf)

Doubtful: Lukas Nmecha (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Stach, Ampadu, Tanaka; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor