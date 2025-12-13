Premier League Gameweek 16
Bournemouth lineup vs. Man Utd: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Andoni Iraola makes two changes

Iraola bidding for double boost: Predicted Bournemouth XI vs. Man Utd
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is holding out for a double selection boost for Monday's Premier League showdown with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Cherries are guaranteed to welcome Tyler Adams back from a yellow-card ban for the trip to the Theatre of Dreams, and there is optimism over Marcos Senesi's availability too.

The Argentine defender was an enforced withdrawal in last weekend's goalless stalemate with Chelsea, but Iraola does not believe that he is suffering from anything more sinister than a complicated cramp.

Senesi missing out would leave Bournemouth with just two fit centre-backs in James Hill and Bafode Diakite, as Veljko Milosavljevic will miss two to three months with a knee injury, but the former should be given the green light to start.

While Senesi is still a minor doubt, Adams is raring to go again after serving his punishment, and the USA international will no doubt link arms with Alex Scott in a familiar midfield duo.

Marcus Tavernier should therefore be moved up further forwards, likely at the expense of Justin Kluivert, while David Brooks could also come in for Alex Jimenez - a defender by trade - on the right flank.

Without a goal or assist in his last seven games in the Premier League, Antoine Semenyo would do well to break that duck if he is to audition for a £65m move to Man Utd in January.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Smith, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Brooks, Tavernier, Semenyo; Evanilson

