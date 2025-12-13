Man Utd lineup vs. Bournemouth: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Mbeumo, Diallo, Mazraoui decisions revealed

By Ben Knapton | 13 Dec 2025 16:14 , Last updated: 13 Dec 2025 16:15

Manchester United's Africa Cup of Nations trio have not been definitely ruled out of Monday's Premier League battle with Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

December 15 is the mandatory release date for the continental tournament, in which Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast), Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon) and Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) will be representing their countries.

However, Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim has confirmed that talks are ongoing with the national federations, and there is a chance that all three players could be involved in gameweek 16.

The same goes for Benjamin Sesko, despite the Slovenian striker's recent bout of food poisoning and knee injury, but Matthijs de Ligt (back) and Harry Maguire (hamstring) are both still sidelined.

Mazraoui missing out would open the door for Leny Yoro or potentially even Lisandro Martinez to start on Monday, but the Morocco international could be retained alongside Ayden Heaven and Luke Shaw for the time being.

The same goes for Diallo in the right wing-back slot, with Diogo Dalot operating on the left flank as Casemiro and the influential Bruno Fernandes occupy the midfield spots.

It would be a shock to see Sesko cleared to start on Monday night, so an untouched front three of Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount is on the cards, although Joshua Zirkzee can step in for the former if required.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Mazraoui, Heaven, Shaw; Diallo, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Mount; Cunha

> Click here to see how Bournemouth could line up for this game