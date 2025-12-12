Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Bournemouth: Benjamin Sesko, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire updates

Manchester United will be aiming to make it successive wins in the Premier League when they welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford on Monday night.
The Red Devils are currently sixth in the Premier League table, only one point behind fourth-placed Crystal Palace, and they will enter the match off the back of a 4-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Bournemouth, who are 13th in the division.
Matthijs de Ligt
Status: Out
Type of injury: Back
Possible return date: December 21 (vs. Aston Villa)
De Ligt has missed Man United's last two matches due to a back problem, and the Netherlands international will again be sidelined for the clash with Bournemouth.
Benjamin Sesko
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Knee/illness
Possible return date: December 15 (vs. Bournemouth)
Sesko was forced off the field with a knee injury during the Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur before the November international break, but the summer arrival has made excellent progress in his recovery and could return against Bournemouth.
However, a bout of food poisoning has set his recovery process back, meaning that the striker may be held back for the Aston Villa match.
Harry Maguire
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: December 21 (vs. Aston Villa)
Maguire was forced off against Tottenham before the November international break due to a thigh injury, and the experienced centre-back will again miss out against Bournemouth.
MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST
Man United have no players banned for this Premier League contest.