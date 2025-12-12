Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Bournemouth: Benjamin Sesko, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire updates

By Matt Law | 12 Dec 2025 14:05 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 14:10

Manchester United will be aiming to make it successive wins in the Premier League when they welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford on Monday night.

The Red Devils are currently sixth in the Premier League table, only one point behind fourth-placed Crystal Palace, and they will enter the match off the back of a 4-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Bournemouth, who are 13th in the division.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: December 21 (vs. Aston Villa)

De Ligt has missed Man United's last two matches due to a back problem, and the Netherlands international will again be sidelined for the clash with Bournemouth.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee/illness

Possible return date: December 15 (vs. Bournemouth)

Sesko was forced off the field with a knee injury during the Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur before the November international break, but the summer arrival has made excellent progress in his recovery and could return against Bournemouth.

However, a bout of food poisoning has set his recovery process back, meaning that the striker may be held back for the Aston Villa match.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: December 21 (vs. Aston Villa)

Maguire was forced off against Tottenham before the November international break due to a thigh injury, and the experienced centre-back will again miss out against Bournemouth.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players banned for this Premier League contest.