Wolves 1-4 Man United: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Bruno Fernandes shines on excellent night for Ruben Amorim's team

Manchester United moved into sixth spot in the Premier League table courtesy of a 4-1 victory over basement side Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Monday night.

The two teams were level at the interval, with Jean-Ricner Bellegarde cancelling out an opener from Bruno Fernandes, but the Red Devils took the match away from the hosts in the second period.

Bryan Mbeumo and Mason Mount were on the scoresheet before Fernandes registered again from the penalty spot, as the 20-time English champions returned to winning ways in style.

Wolves remain rooted to the foot of the division, boasting two points from 15 matches, while Man United are now just one point off fourth-placed Crystal Palace.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Wolves are heading for the Championship - there can be little doubting that.

As a result, it is difficult to assess just how impressive Man United were, as this is a Wolves outfit that might well go down as statistically the worst team in Premier League history.

That said, Man United's second-half performance was excellent, and it was a much-needed win for head coach Ruben Amorim following a fresh round of criticism.

The Red Devils are now up in sixth, level on points with fifth-placed Chelsea and just one point from Palace in fourth; Man United could well win enough games this term to finish in the top four despite the obvious issues that are still present in the squad.

Wolves fans stayed away for the first 15 minutes in protest against their owners, and many left for the latter stages, with Fernandes' penalty killing off any chances of a late comeback for the hosts.

Man United have still only kept one clean sheet in the Premier League this season, but four goals was a major positive at Molineux, and Fernandes was again the star of the show.

WOLVES VS. MAN UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

Bruno Fernandes goal vs. Wolves (25th min, Wolves 0-1 Man United)

Man United make the breakthrough in the 25th minute of the match through Fernandes, who manages to squeeze the ball past Sam Johnstone following a pass from Matheus Cunha.

Fernandes actually slipped before receiving the pass, but he still was able to find the back of the net, with Wolves suspect at the back once again - that is a very untidy opener here.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde goal vs. Man United (45th min, Wolves 1-1 Man United)

Wolves level the scores in the latter stages of the first period, as Bellegarde manages to turn a cross from David Moller Wolfe into the back of the net. Where was the defending from Man United?

Bryan Mbeumo goal vs. Wolves (51st min, Wolves 1-2 Man United)

Man United regain the lead early in the second period, as Diogo Dalot's pace takes him into a dangerous area, and the wing-back squares for Mbeumo, who finishes into an empty net for 2-1.

Mason Mount goal vs. Wolves (63rd min, Wolves 1-3 Man United)

"Immaculately executed" ?



Man United have their third of the match, and it is a wonderful goal, as Mount volleys a cross from Fernandes into the back of the net from close range; excellent goal from the visitors.

Bruno Fernandes goal vs. Wolves (82nd min, Wolves 1-4 Man United)

Fernandes has his second of the match from the penalty spot, with the Portugal international registering following a handball from Yerson Mosquera.

MAN OF THE MATCH - BRUNO FERNANDES

Fernandes joined an exclusive list with his assist for Mount's goal, with the Portugal international becoming just the fifth player ever to provide assists in five away Premier League games in a row.

The Man United captain also got his name on the scoresheet on two occasions during a wonderful display - where on earth would the Red Devils be without him?

BEST STATS

Manchester United have kept ONE clean sheet in the Premier League this season.



WOLVES VS. MAN UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Wolves 36%-64% Man United

Shots: Wolves 8-27 Man United

Shots on target: Wolves 2-10 Man United

Corners: Wolves 1-9 Man United

Fouls: Wolves 17-12 Man United

WHAT NEXT?

Man United will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League when they continue their campaign at at home to Bournemouth next Monday.

Wolves, meanwhile, will be looking to avoid a 10th straight loss in all competitions when they travel to North London on Saturday night to tackle the leaders Arsenal.