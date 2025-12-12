Man United vs. Bournemouth: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 12 Dec 2025 11:25 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 12:14

Manchester United will be aiming to make it successive wins in the Premier League when they welcome Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Monday night.

The Red Devils are sixth in the Premier League table, one point behind fourth-placed Crystal Palace, while the Cherries are 13th in the division on 20 points.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Man United vs. Bournemouth kick off?

The Premier League contest will kick off at 8pm UK time on Monday night.

Where is Man United vs. Bournemouth being played?

The match will take place at Man United's home stadium, Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim's side have a record of four wins, one draw and two defeats from their seven Premier League matches in front of their own fans this term.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have only managed to triumph in one of their seven league fixtures on their travels this term, suffering four defeats in the process.

However, the Cherries beat Man United 3-0 in the corresponding match last season.

How to watch Man United vs. Bournemouth in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest at Old Trafford will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK, with kickoff at 8pm.

Coverage starts at 6.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Man United vs. Bournemouth: What's the story?

Man United will enter the match off the back of a 4-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, and for all the criticism that has come the team's way this term, the Red Devils are in a strong position to challenge for a Champions League finish in the second half of the season.

Indeed, a record of seven wins, four draws and four defeats has left the 20-time English champions in sixth, just one point behind fourth-placed Crystal Palace and level on points (25) with Chelsea.

Man United's absence from Europe means that they have had a free week to prepare for this match, and the Red Devils have been impressive in the final third of the field this season, scoring 26 times.

Bournemouth started the campaign incredibly well, but the Cherries have since had a dip, failing to win in England's top flight since the end of October.

Andoni Iraola's side have actually lost four of their last six in the Premier League, but they were much-improved in a goalless draw with Chelsea last time out.

Antoine Semenyo, who continues to be linked with a move to Man United, will be one to watch for the away side on Monday night.