Man Utd's Sergio Ramos stance 'revealed' amid claims Red Devils are in talks over 'shock' deal for veteran centre-back

Speculation that Manchester United could move to sign veteran centre-back Sergio Ramos on a free transfer in January is reportedly wide of the mark.

The 39-year-old recently announced his departure from Mexican outfit Monterrey, and he is therefore available on a free transfer.

Reports in Spain had claimed that Man United were lining up a move for the former Spain international, with the Red Devils said to view the centre-back as the ideal signing to add experience and leadership to a defence which has struggled this term.

However, according to ESPN, the 20-time English champions are not interested in bringing Ramos to Old Trafford.

The report claims that no discussions have taken place over a potential move, as Man United are focused on signing younger players as part of their new transfer policy under the guidance of minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

“It’s never easy to say goodbye. A stage of my career that began with so much excitement in February has come to an end," the 39-year-old posted on his official social media accounts when he announced his exit from Monterrey.

“It has allowed me to discover a new country, a new city, a new style of football and has left me with so many new experiences and, more importantly, new friends.

“I have left everything on the pitch and off it to be able to give my very best. I’ll always look back fondly on this stage of my career.”

Ramos made 34 appearances for Monterrey during his time with the Mexican outfit, scoring eight goals in the process, and it is understood that he has no plans to retire.

Ramos managed 101 goals and 40 assists in 671 matches for Real Madrid between 2005 and 2021, winning 22 major honours at Bernabeu, including five La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.

The centre-back has also represented Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain during his professional career, and it is understood that he is keen to return to Europe.

Man United have struggled defensively this season, only keeping one clean sheet in the Premier League, and there remain huge question marks surrounding the suitability of Ruben Amorim's 3-4-3 system from both a defensive and offensive point of view.