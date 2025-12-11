Newcastle United 'battle' Premier League rival to sign Javi Guerra?

By Saikat Mandal | 11 Dec 2025 20:33 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 21:19

Newcastle United are reportedly in a transfer fight with Manchester United to sign a Valencia midfielder.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Man Utd during the summer transfer window, and at one point, it looked like they were close to sealing an agreement.

The deal did not materialise, and the Spaniard stayed on at Mestella, signing a new contract with a €100m (£88m) release clause running until the summer of 2029.

The midfielder has not performed to expectations in 2025-26, as he continues to struggle with his fitness after recovering from a virus.

The Spaniard has still managed 15 appearances this season, providing two assists, but his influence has not been felt as much as in previous years, while his future has come under scrutiny amid interest from Premier League clubs.

Newcastle eye move for Guerra?

According to a report from Spain, the Magpies want to bolster their midfield and have earmarked the Spaniard as their priority target.

Joe Willock has been linked with a move to Crystal Palace in January, and Eddie Howe could look to find a replacement who can add depth and quality to the side.

Newcastle have been scouting the player for some years, and scouts have travelled to Mestella to watch him play live.

Despite the player signing a new contract, the Magpies have not removed him from their wishlist, and they retain a strong interest in him.

Newcastle face competition from Man Utd?

The Red Devils could also be interested in signing a new midfielder in the January window and have reportedly reignited their interest in Guerra.

There are suggestions that Valencia could consider selling the Spaniard, who is potentially available for as little as €20m (£17.5m).

The Red Devils could allow Kobbie Mainoo to depart in January after he failed to make an impact under Ruben Amorim, and Guerra could come in as his replacement.