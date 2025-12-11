Sunderland vs. Newcastle United: How to watch Premier League clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Ellis Stevens | 11 Dec 2025 20:34

For the first time since March 2016, Sunderland and Newcastle United will meet in a Premier League setting for a highly-anticipated Tyne-Wear derby clash.

The Black Cats surprisingly head into the encounter above their rivals in the standings, with Sunderland sitting ninth and boasting 23 points from 15 fixtures, while the Magpies are 12th in the table with 22 points from 15 outings.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Sunderland vs. Newcastle United kick off?

Sunderland vs. Newcastle United is set to kick off at 14:00 UK time on Sunday afternoon.

Where is Sunderland vs. Newcastle United being played?

This Tyne-Wear derby will take place at Sunderland's Stadium of Light, where the hosts will aim to replicate their 3-0 win in the last Premier League meeting between the two at their home ground back in October 2015.

How to watch Sunderland vs. Newcastle United in the UK

TV channels

Sunderland vs. Newcastle United will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR for viewers in the UK.

Sky Sports Main Event is available on channel 401 for Sky customers, 511 for Virgin Media subscribers and 419 for EE TV/BT viewers.

Online streaming

Sky's NOW TV streaming service will also be offering live coverage of the match between Sunderland and Newcastle United.

A day pass costs £14.99, while the monthly subscription is £34.99, and the service can be accessed on mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Match highlights of Sunderland vs. Newcastle United will be available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, as well as both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

Match of the Day will also show the best of the action, with the long-running programme scheduled to begin at 10.35pm on BBC One on Sunday night.

What is at stake for Sunderland vs. Newcastle United?

There has been only one meeting between Sunderland and Newcastle United since the former's relegation in 2015-16, with the Magpies travelling to the Stadium of Light and securing a 3-0 win in the FA Cup third round back in January 2024.

Eddie Howe's men will be looking to replicate that triumph and retain their bragging rights over Sunderland, but they will be wary of the Black Cats' impressive start to the campaign.

Regis Le Bris' side are ninth in the standings after six wins, five draws and four losses, although they have emerged victorious in only one of their last six matches in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are unbeaten in their last four with two wins and two draws, leaving them with crucial confidence heading into this clash.