Preview: Antalyaspor vs Galatasaray - prediction, team news, lineups

11 Dec 2025

Antalyaspor will be hoping to avoid a baptism of fire when they welcome Turkish Super Lig leaders Galatasaray to Corendon Airlines Park on Saturday evening.

The Scorpions have failed to win any of their last four league fixtures (2D, 2L) and have managed just one league victory under Erol Bulut, who assumed charge in mid-October.

Match preview

Antalyaspor’s goalless draw with Alanyaspor in last Monday’s Antalya derby offered little respite, arriving on the heels of a narrow 1-0 Turkish Cup win over lower-league side Silifke.

That cup success remains their only positive result across their last five matches in all competitions, with the rest of their struggles coming in the league.

This poor run has dragged them dangerously close to the relegation zone, sitting just two points above the bottom three with 15 points from as many games, and the timing could hardly be worse, with back-to-back fixtures against table-topping Galatasaray and an in-form Kocaelispor left to play this year.

Home form has become their most pressing concern, with only Kasimpasa (three) having collected fewer points at home than their four, and no team has conceded more home goals than the Scorpions’ 18.

Antalyaspor head into this clash on a four-match home losing streak in the league, while their overall league run at Corendon Airlines Park stands at six matches without victory (1D, 5L) – a 1-1 draw with Kayserispor in September remains their only point during that period.

© Imago / Agency

Galatasaray will be confident of extending that misery, having remained unbeaten in their last 18 meetings with Antalyaspor (14W, 4D), and have won six successive games against them, scoring 14 goals and conceding only twice – last time dropping points in this fixture back in 2022.

Okan Buruk’s men arrive after a 1-0 defeat away to Monaco in the Champions League on Tuesday, another frustrating setback in a turbulent couple of weeks in which they have managed just one win in four.

That solitary victory, however, came in dramatic fashion against Samsunspor last weekend. Galatasaray surrendered a two-goal lead in the dying minutes, only for Victor Osimhen to snatch a 3-2 win deep into stoppage time with his second of the match.

Maintaining their two-point cushion at the summit is now the minimum expectation as they approach the winter break, and they will aim to secure those points with minimal fuss on Saturday.

Team News

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Antalyaspor remain without young forward Kerem Kayaarasi due to his suspension relating to the betting scandal.

Erdogan Yesilyurt is sidelined with a long-term injury, goalkeeper Julian Cuesta is also out injured, while defender Georgiy Dzhikiya has missed the last four matches and is not expected to recover in time.

Galatasaray are likely to be without Wilfried Singo, who is nursing a hamstring issue, while Kaan Ayhan continues his recovery from a groin injury.

Stand-in centre-back Mario Lemina, who deputised in recent weeks, came off injured against Samsunspor and then missed the trip to Monaco; he looks set to remain unavailable.

Goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir was withdrawn mid-match in Monaco with an injury concern, which means Gunay Guvenc will likely be in goal, while Eren Elmali and Metehan Baltaci remain suspended for betting violations.

Antalyaspor possible starting lineup:

Yigiter; Balci, Ozturk, Turkmen, Sari, Paal; Safouri, Ceesay, Storm; Boli, Ballet

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Guvenc; Sallai, Bardakci, Sanchez, Jakobs; Torreira, Sara; Sane, Gundogan, Yilmaz; Osimhen

We say: Antalyaspor 0-2 Galatasaray

Given their long-standing dominance in this fixture and Antalyaspor’s alarming home form, Galatasaray will arrive expecting to control proceedings.

The hosts’ defensive vulnerability at Corendon Airlines Park and their lack of confidence make this an uphill task, especially with key players still absent, and although Cimbom have endured a shaky spell recently, their attacking quality and superior organisation should ensure a comfortable win.

