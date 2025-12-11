FC Utrecht 1-2 Nottingham Forest: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Sean Dyche's side climb into eight spot in Europa League table

By Matt Law | 11 Dec 2025 19:52 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 19:59

Igor Jesus came up with a last-gasp winner as Nottingham Forest beat FC Utrecht 2-1 in Thursday night's Europa League league stage fixture in the Netherlands.

It did appear that the points would be shared after Mike van der Hoorn cancelled out an opener from Arnaud Kalimuendo, but Forest had other ideas, with Jesus scoring the game's third and final goal in the 88th minute to decide the match.

The result has seen Forest rise into eighth spot in the Europa League table, now in an automatic qualification spot, while FC Utrecht remain down in 32nd spot courtesy of their fifth defeat in six matches in the league stage.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Sportimage

Forest entered Thursday's match having lost two of their last three matches, and head coach Sean Dyche rung the changes in terms of his team selection, so it was difficult to predict what exactly would occur against a dangerous FC Utrecht outfit.

The hosts have struggled in the Europa League league stage, though, and Forest were able to inflict a fifth defeat on the Dutch outfit, who had responded impressively to level.

Forest still have their issues in the Premier League, but a spot in the knockout round of the Europa League is very much achievable, with games against Braga (A) and Ferencvaros (H) coming next month to determine whether they are present in the next stage.

Dyche will have been delighted with those that came into the side on Thursday, with nine changes being made from the clash with Everton, and this was the perfect night for the Premier League club.

Forest have a rich European history, famously winning the European Cup on two previous occasions, and it is not impossible to imagine them making a play for the trophy this season.

FC UTRECHT VS. NOTTINGHAM FOREST HIGHLIGHTS

Arnaud Kalimuendo goal vs. FC Utrecht (52nd min, FC Utrecht 0-1 Forest)

Taking matters into his own hands ?



Arnaud Kalimuendo opens the scoring for Nottingham Forest ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/G2abBk8cYE — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 11, 2025

Forest make the breakthrough in the 52nd minute of the match, and it is Kalimuendo on the scoresheet, with the 23-year-old bundling his way into the penalty box before picking out the far corner.

Mike van der Hoorn goal vs. Forest (73rd min, FC Utrecht 1-1 Forest)

Utrecht have their equaliser ?



Nottingham Forest are caught out at the back post and it's all square...



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/LW36gvjmwD — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 11, 2025

Utrecht level the scores in the 73rd minute of the match through Van der Hoorn, with the defender heading a free kick from Souffian El Karouani into the back of the net.

Igor Jesus goal vs. FC Utrecht (88th min, FC Utrecht 1-2 Forest)

Igor Jesus grabs a late goal to give Nottingham Forest the lead ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/YcIsnbLtDI — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 11, 2025

Scenes! Forest surely win it in the final stages of this match, as Jesus fires into the back of the net from close range following a scramble inside the penalty box.

The hosts just could not clear their lines, and Jesus is on the scene to surely secure all three points for the away team.

MAN OF THE MATCH - CALLUM HUDSON-ODOI

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Hudson-Odoi played a key role in Forest's win, with the 25-year-old in impressive form at both ends of the field.

The attacker had three shots in total, while he finished with a pass success rate of 88%, with Hudson-Odoi putting in a mature display for Dyche's side in the Netherlands.

BEST STAT

2 - Arnaud Kalimuendo is the first Nottingham Forest player to score in successive games for the club in major European competition since Peter Davenport in November 1983. Tricky. pic.twitter.com/fgTJdle0nQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 11, 2025

FC UTRECHT VS. NOTTINGHAM FOREST MATCH STATS

Possession: FC Utrecht 43%-57% Nottingham Forest

Shots: FC Utrecht 10-19 Nottingham Forest

Shots on target: FC Utrecht 3-11 Nottingham Forest

Corners: FC Utrecht 7-5 Nottingham Forest

Fouls: FC Utrecht 14-14 Nottingham Forest

WHAT NEXT?

FC Utrecht will continue their Eredivisie campaign on Sunday afternoon away to NAC Breda; Ron Jans' side are seventh in the Eredivisie table, 18 points off the leaders PSV Eindhoven.

Forest, meanwhile, are back in domestic action at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon; Dyche's team are 17th in the Premier League table, two points above the relegation zone.