Tottenham injury, suspension news and return dates for Nottingham Forest clash: Johnson, Udogie, Bissouma, Maddison latest

By Oliver Thomas | 11 Dec 2025 08:30 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 08:38

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to claim their third win in a row when they travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Frank’s men ended a five-match winless run by beating Brentford 2-0 on home soil last weekend to climb up to 11th place in the top-flight table, four points behind the top four.

Spurs also kept a clean sheet on Tuesday night as they secured a 3-0 home victory over Slavia Prague in the Champions League, despite missing a number of players through injury.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Tottenham’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the contest against Forest.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

James Maddison has been sidelined since sustaining an ACL injury in August and he is not expected to return to first-team action before the end of the current campaign.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Dominic Solanke underwent ankle surgery at the end of September and there is currently no timeframe for when the striker could return to first-team action.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: December 28 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Radu Dragusin is yet to play a single minute of senior football this season due to a knee injury, but he recently featured in an Under-21 friendly and a potential first-team return before the end of this year cannot be entirely ruled out.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Dejan Kulusevski is still recovering from a knee injury that he picked up towards the end of last season and there is currently no timeframe for when the attacker could return to first-team action.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Yves Bissouma continues to recover from an ankle injury while the club deals with “an internal matter” relating to the midfielder being filmed inhaling nitrous oxide - also known as laughing gas - from a balloon earlier this year.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: January 1 (vs. Brentford)

Destiny Udogie picked up a hamstring injury towards the end of Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Newcastle on December 2 and Frank has confirmed that he will remain sidelined until January.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Kota Takai is yet to make an appearance for Tottenham since joining in the summer due to a thigh injury, but he has made progress in his recovery and recently featured in an Under-21 friendly.

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of issue: Unspecified

Possible return date: December 14 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Brennan Johnson was not able to train with the team on Monday and he was deemed “touch and go” before missing Tuesday’s Champions League win over Slavia Prague. The attacker will be assessed further before Sunday’s trip to Forest.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR’S SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham Hotspur have no suspended players for this match.