Liverpool vs. Brighton: Mohamed Salah would relish facing the Seagulls one more time

By Ben Knapton | 11 Dec 2025 07:00 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 08:46

All eyes will be on Mohamed Salah when Liverpool play host to Brighton & Hove Albion in Saturday’s Premier League encounter at Anfield.

The Egyptian king has been in the headlines all week after launching a ruthless attack on the club in the wake of last weekend’s 3-3 Premier League draw with Leeds United, where he was an unused substitute for the third game in a row.

Salah was left out of Arne Slot’s matchday squad for Liverpool’s 1-0 Champions League win against Inter Milan on Tuesday and it remains to be seen whether he will be involved against Brighton this weekend.

Amid reported transfer interest from Saudi Arabian clubs ahead of the January transfer window, the 33-year-old could potentially make his final appearance for the Reds against the Seagulls before leaving for Africa Cup of Nations duty with Egypt.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at Salah's record against Brighton, including overall wins, goals and assists.

Mohamed Salah's record vs. Brighton

Played: 18

Won: 10

Drawn: 4

Lost: 4

Goals: 10

Assists: 7

As Brighton & Hove Albion were competing in the lower echelons of the English Football League during Salah's time at Chelsea, the Egyptian has made all 18 of his appearances against the Seagulls for Liverpool and has developed quite the knack for scoring or assisting in this battle.

Indeed, Salah's 18 appearances have coincidentally brought about a near identical number of goal contributions - 10 of his own and seven assists - while he has won 10, drawn four and lost four of his meetings with Brighton in all competitions.

Salah returned to English shores in 2017, the same summer that Brighton were gearing up for their first season of Premier League football, and the winger set up a Roberto Firmino effort in his first appearance against them before scoring and assisting in a 4-0 win on the last day of the 2017-18 campaign.

That would prove to be the start of a stellar Salah run against Brighton, as he has produced at least one goal or one assist against the Seagulls in every Premier League season from 2017-18, scoring three times in two appearances in the 2023-24 campaign.

In the 10th gameweek of the 2024-25 season, a trademark Salah special completed the Reds' comeback in a 2-1 home success over the Seagulls, as he cut inside from the right and found the top corner with aplomb.

The Egyptian's best individual display against Brighton to date came towards the end of the COVID-affected 2019-20 season, where he scored a brace and set up Jordan Henderson in a 3-1 win after Jurgen Klopp's side had already been crowned champions.

Salah has only ever failed to score or assist in three of his 16 Premier League games against Brighton, and the Reds suffered defeat on all three occasions, a 1-0 loss at Anfield in 2020-21, a 3-0 beatdown at the Amex in the 2022-23 campaign and a 3-2 reverse at the same venue in May 2025.

Salah's fourth loss versus the Seagulls came in the FA Cup third round in the 2022-23 season, although he did provide the assist for Harvey Elliott before the then-holders fell to a 2-1 defeat.