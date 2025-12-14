Chelsea injury news: Enzo Maresca lifts lid on midfielder's setback as Chelsea boss reveals new issue

By Ben Sully | 14 Dec 2025 09:52

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has revealed that midfielder Dario Essugo picked up a new issue in his recent injury setback.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Spanish side Las Palmas from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.

Essugo completed a £18.5m move to Chelsea at the end of the season before he went straight into the squad for the summer's Club World Cup in the USA.

The youngster featured in three games in Chelsea's journey to the trophy, but he is yet to make a competitive appearance in the 2025-26 campaign.

After being an unused substitute in the first three Premier League matches, Essugo picked up a thigh injury while away on international duty with Portugal's Under-21 side in September.

© Imago

Maresca provides Essugo injury update

Essugo was said to be stepping up his recovery at the end of last month, but he has since suffered a setback in his bid to return to action.

Maresca has now revealed that the setback is a new issue when asked whether Essugo would be available before Christmas.

“I don’t know," Maresca told reporters ahead of Saturday's win over Everton. "I don’t have information. I know that he’s better."

“It’s not the same injury that he had in the past. It’s something small, and it will be a short time.”

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Essugo left to rue missed opportunity

Essugo's injury has robbed him of the chance to gain playing time in the recent absence of first-choice midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuador international has just completed a three-match Premier League ban after being sent off in last month's draw with Arsenal.

Essugo would have not have started in Caicedo's absence, but he would have moved up the pecking order and could have played a role from the bench.

When he returns to action, the Portuguese midfielder will likely face competition from Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Andrey Santos and even Reece James, who has been played in the engine room on a number of occasions this season.

Romeo Lavia will also be eyeing a spot in Chelsea's midfield when he recovers from a muscle injury.