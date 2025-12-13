Chelsea 2-0 Everton: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Cole Palmer goal drought at Stamford Bridge ends due to Malo Gusto

By Lewis Nolan | 13 Dec 2025 17:15

Chelsea emerged as 2-0 winners against Everton on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Unfortunately for the Toffees, midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was forced off the pitch early in the first half, with Carlos Alcaraz coming on as his replacement.

In his first match at home since August, Cole Palmer managed to find the back of the net just after the 20th-minute mark, when Malo Gusto played through to him inside the box before he fired the ball past Jordan Pickford from close range.

The forward will be relieved considering that was his first goal at Stamford Bridge since May 2025, when he netted a penalty in a 3-1 triumph against Liverpool.

Gusto then doubled the hosts' lead moments before half time when he got onto the end of Pedro Neto's cutback, and that goal was enough for the Blues to defeat the visitors.

The victory leaves Chelsea in fourth place with 28 points, while Everton end the afternoon in eighth place with 24 points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has been under intense pressure in recent weeks, with his team having failed to win any of their prior four games in all competitions, a stretch that had seen them fall eight points behind first-placed Arsenal.

While fans will not be pleased with the nature of the team's recent implosion, a win against a spirited Everton side should not be overlooked.

The gap to Arsenal is likely to be eight points once again by the end of the weekend given the Gunners face Wolverhampton Wanderers later on Saturday, but the win was still important in the quest for Champions League football.

Chelsea are only two points ahead of fifth-placed Crystal Palace, who are set to play Manchester City on Sunday, and it would not be surprising if the Blues ended the weekend in the top four.

The Toffees had won four of their previous five games before they travelled to Stamford Bridge, and they should not be disheartened by their performance in London.

Everton's season is still a positive one considering they are 11 points ahead of 18th-placed West Ham United, and David Moyes deserves credit for a relatively uneventful campaign so far.

CHELSEA VS. EVERTON HIGHLIGHTS

16th min: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton) injury

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall goes down in the 13th minute and appears to indicate pain in his hamstring, and after assessments, the midfielder is brought off for Carlos Alcaraz.

The former Chelsea man receives applause as he comes off.

21st min: Chelsea 1-0 Everton (Cole Palmer)

© Imago / Mark Pain

Malo Gusto receives the ball inside Everton's defensive block on the right and slides a pass through into the penalty area for Cole Palmer, who opens his body up before finishing powerfully into the middle of goal.

A goalscoring return to Stamford Bridge for the Englishman!

45+1st min: Chelsea 2-0 Everton (Malo Gusto)

© Imago / Sportimage

Pedro Neto rampages down the right flank and before the ball travels out for a goal kick, he cuts back across to Gusto, who redirects the pass inside the near post.

A fine first half from the right-back!

MAN OF THE MATCH - MALO GUSTO

© Imago / Paul Marriott

The move to deploy Reece James in midfield has been key to much of Chelsea's success this term, but it would not have been possible without having Malo Gusto around to step into the captain's position at right-back.

Gusto was incisive enough to provide an assist for Palmer's opening goal, before timing his run into the box for his goal to perfection, and his contribution on the ball was immense.

CHELSEA VS. EVERTON MATCH STATS

Possession: Chelsea 58%-42% Everton

Shots: Chelsea 17-11 Everton

Shots on target: Chelsea 5-2 Everton

Corners: Chelsea 4-7 Everton

Fouls: Chelsea 13-11 Everton

BEST STATS

Cole Palmer scores his first goal since September ?#CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/gJwxpKGQpU — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 13, 2025

Chelsea’s last 31 Premier League games against Everton at Stamford Bridge:



DDWWDWWWDWWDDDDDWWWWDWWDWWDDWWW



◉ Goals: 62

◉ Conceded: 20

◉ Clean sheets: 17



The Blues' longest unbeaten home run against an opponent in their league history. ? pic.twitter.com/utQDHq6O5E — Squawka (@Squawka) December 13, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Chelsea will travel to face Cardiff City in the quarter-final of the EFL Cup on Tuesday, before playing Newcastle United in the league on December 20 at St James' Park.

Everton are set to host Arsenal on Saturday in the Premier League, but they will then travel to Turf Moor on December 27 to take on Burnley.