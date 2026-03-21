Chelsea transfer news: Liam Delap emerges as 'summer target' for Premier League rival

By Darren Plant | 21 Mar 2026 09:46

Chelsea forward Liam Delap has allegedly emerged as a summer transfer target for Newcastle United.

Soon after the end of 2024-25 and after widespread interest in activating a £30m relegation release clause, Delap chose to leave Ipswich Town for Stamford Bridge.

Although the Englishman made an instant impact at the Club World Cup, he has failed to produce anywhere near the form that earned him a transfer to Chelsea.

Just three goals and five assists have been contributed from his 37 appearances in all competitions, a return that still sees the 23-year-old viewed as second choice behind Joao Pedro.

Nevertheless, having failed to score since the arrival of Liam Rosenior, it remains to be seen where Chelsea view Delap in the long term.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Newcastle to test Chelsea Delap resolve?

According to talkSPORT, Newcastle have identified Delap among the players that they may look to sign during the summer transfer window.

The Magpies had been interested in Delap last year and discussions were allegedly held between Delap and Eddie Howe.

Newcastle eventually paid in the region of £124m to sign Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa, but neither player has justified their price-tags.

Therefore, Newcastle are seemingly assessing potential market opportunities, regardless of where they finish in the Premier League table.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Why Chelsea could entertain Newcastle interest

Although Chelsea signed Delap to a six-year contract, that is not to say that they should continue to place faith in the player if he is not delivering in the final third.

While there was value in the £30m that Chelsea paid Ipswich for a forward who scored 12 goals for a relegated club, Delap has shown nothing to suggest that he can progress into a world-class striker at Stamford Bridge.

With Strasbourg's Emanuel Emegha in line to challenge Joao Pedro for the number-role next summer, Delap faces being third choice in the pecking order at absolute best.

Whether Newcastle or other Premier League clubs are prepared to pay anywhere in the region of £30m or offer a loan proposal, Chelsea should be willing to accept for their benefit and Delap's.

He remains a striker that has scored just 25 goals from 128 appearances in Premier League and Championship matches.